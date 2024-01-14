In Mr. Moore’s opinion piece, “Censorship must be challenged; Question 2 must be challenged” (Jan. 7), he ignores the problems raised by Central Maine Power’s and Versant’s barrage of misinformation and scare tactics that were funded by the two companies. There is no longer a requirement that both sides of an argument be fairly presented by the broadcast media on issues such as the Pine Tree Power referendum; the deck was surely stacked against Pine Tree Power, given the 34-to-1 ratio of spending by the two sides. In this case, whom should we believe when CMP/Versant paid out $136 per vote and Pine Tree Power $4? As they say, money talks.

More generally, today we have the liberal media side and the Fox News side of issues, and what the two present on the same issues could fairly be described as coming from two different universes. Is it surprising that there is political polarization in this country when reasoned discourse has vanished?

Jonathan Mitschele

New Gloucester

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: