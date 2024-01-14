In Mr. Moore’s opinion piece, “Censorship must be challenged; Question 2 must be challenged” (Jan. 7), he ignores the problems raised by Central Maine Power’s and Versant’s barrage of misinformation and scare tactics that were funded by the two companies. There is no longer a requirement that both sides of an argument be fairly presented by the broadcast media on issues such as the Pine Tree Power referendum; the deck was surely stacked against Pine Tree Power, given the 34-to-1 ratio of spending by the two sides. In this case, whom should we believe when CMP/Versant paid out $136 per vote and Pine Tree Power $4? As they say, money talks.
More generally, today we have the liberal media side and the Fox News side of issues, and what the two present on the same issues could fairly be described as coming from two different universes. Is it surprising that there is political polarization in this country when reasoned discourse has vanished?
Jonathan Mitschele
New Gloucester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.