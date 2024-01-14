Single parents in the Midcoast who have custody of a minor child or children and have been out of secondary education for at least five years are eligible to apply for the Judith W. Williams Scholarship.

The scholarship funds can be utilized for tuition costs at an accredited college or trade school, or for payments to a licensed child care provider while enrolled in an academic program or trade school. Scholarships of up to $10,000 per academic year may be awarded to individual candidates. When determining a tuition award’s amount, consideration will be given to the annual cost of tuition and any additional funding from other sources, such as the Pell Grant. Child care requests will also be considered in accordance with average rates for providers in the area.

Bath-based Midcoast Maine Community Action has been administering and overseeing the Judith W. Williams Trust since 1993. This partnership has proven instrumental in enabling single parents to pursue their educational aspirations and achieve social and economic mobility, fulfilling MMCA’s mission to build better lives for stronger communities. Judith Williams, a visionary and advocate for empowering single women with children, recognized the formidable challenges faced by those aspiring to enhance their earning potential through further education. In response to these challenges, she established the Judith W. Williams Scholarship Fund to alleviate financial burdens and support the journey towards self-sufficiency.

Interested applicants can apply online at midcoastmainecommunityaction.org or request applications by contacting Midcoast Maine Community Action at 34 Wing Farm Parkwa, Bath, ME 04530; via phone at 442-7963; or via email at mmcainfo@mmcacorp.org. Completed applications can be submitted in person, mailed or emailed to the addresses provided. To be eligible, applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED and live in Sagadahoc or Lincoln County, Brunswick or Harpswell.

