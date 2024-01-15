Bath Savings President Glenn Hutchinson recently announced the appointment of Ryan Wing as senior vice president – chief technology officer. In his new role, Wing will lead the bank’s IT team and oversee information technology systems and networks.

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan to lead our team of exceptional IT professionals,” Hutchinson said in a prepared release. “His expertise and proven leadership will be essential as we continue to explore emerging technologies to enhance the customer experience.”

Wing comes to Bath Savings with 25 years of IT experience, including leading IT teams with a focus on information security, process automation and cloud-forward technology. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine and is an alumni member of the Filene i3 Innovation Program. He resides in Topsham and in his spare time enjoys the arts and outdoor activities with his wife and two sons.

“I am grateful and enthusiastic to serve our community, looking to future technologies that will benefit our diverse customer base, and continue promoting collaboration with the incredible team here at Bath Savings,” Wing said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: