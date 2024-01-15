SOUTH PORTLAND — The Scarborough High boys’ basketball team had a highly efficient first half Monday, only to be followed by a two-point third quarter.

It’s not the best recipe for winning, especially on the road against a proud South Portland team. But Scarborough made big shots in the fourth quarter – including six straight free throws by Nate Glidden over the final 68 seconds – to secure a 54-49 victory in a Class AA South matchup.

Scarborough improved to 10-2.

“We had a really, really good first half and the third quarter I thought South Portland did a good job of taking some things away from us,” said Scarborough Coach Phil Conley. “But the sign of a good team, and I think we are a really good team, is how do you handle that adversity and we scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to win the game.”

South Portland (4-7) had a modest three-game win streak snapped. The two-time defending state champions picked up their intensity on defense, stopped leaving 3-point shooters open, and rallied from a 23-point deficit late in the second quarter to get as close as 40-39 on a Manny Hidalgo bucket with 5:30 to play.

“We weren’t connected in the first half defensively on the perimeter,” said South Portland Coach Kevin Millington. “We got real connected in the second half and took away those (3-pointers).”

After South Portland cut its deficit to one point, Scarborough responded with a strong inside move by Liam Garriepy (11 points) followed by a clutch 3-pointer by reserve Blake Harris to push the lead back to 45-39.

The Red Riots cut the lead to a three or less on three occasions in the final 1:10 of the game as players other than top scorers Gabe Galarraga (13 points) and Hidalgo (17 points) made plays.

A 3-pointer by Chris Keene (six points) cut the deficit to 47-44. Scarborough’s Glidden was fouled on the ensuing inbound play and made both free throws.

South Portland sophomore Darius Johnson (five points) swooped in for an offensive put-back for a basket, and was fouled on the play. He made the free throw to trim Scarborough’s lead to 49-47 with 57 seconds left. Glidden was fouled with 37 seconds and made both free throws.

Then South Portland sophomore Gabe Jackson (six points) scored on a hard drive and was fouled. His free throw was negated by a lane violation, leaving the score 52-49 with 10 seconds left. Once more Glidden took the inbound pass, got fouled, and made both free throws.

“It’s just free throws at the end of the day. Put the ball in the basket and go home with a win,” Glidden said.

After the first half, the idea Glidden would need to ice a Scarborough win seemed laughable.

Scarborough had its offense working from the inside out and led 17-7 after a quarter and pushed it to 34-11 when Liam Jefferds hit the team’s seventh 3-pointer of the half – the fourth that came on a kick out from 6-foot-9 sophomore center Spencer Booth.

Booth added two 3s of his own, scored all 12 of his points and snared eight of his 10 rebounds in the first half while also showing the agility to protect the rim then bounce out to defend the 3-point line in the same possession. Booth is the cousin 0f University of Tennessee freshman and former South Portland standout J.P. Estrella. Booth’s dad John and Estrella’s mom Allie are brother and sister.

“He has really grown as a big man and I think he’s the best big man in the state,” Conley said of Booth. “He gets better and better every game.”

