Henry Whiting scored on a power play in the third period as Falmouth knocked off Lewiston on Monday at The Colisee in Lewiston

The Navigators improve to 6-5 with the win while the Blue Devils fall to 7-2.

Jacoby Porter assisted on the goal, and Brandon White earned the shutout for Falmouth.

Gabe Pomerleau made 31 saves in net for the Blue Devils.

BASKETBALL

GORHAM 67, WINDHAM 40: Ashton Leclerc scored 26 points, Caden Smith hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and the Rams (10-1) used a 26-7 third-quarter run to pull away from the Eagles (10-1) in Gorham.

Creighty Dickson led Windham with 12 points.

YORK 58, TRAIP ACADEMY 37: Reece MacDonald scored 24 points, Jack Joyce added 13 and Lukas Bouchard had eight points and 14 rebounds as the Wildcats (11-1) opened an 18-2 first-quarter advantage in a win over the Rangers (3-8) in York.

Nick Martine led Traip with 20 points.

BONNY EAGLE 64, WESTBROOK 54: Terrell Edwards had 23 points and the Scots (2-9) opened an 18-7 first-quarter lead and beat the Blue Blazes (3-8) at Westbrook.

Lucas Drinkwater added 12 points for Bonny Eagle, while Brandt Abbott and Davin Andreasen had 10 apiece.

Aiden Taylor had 18 points for Westbrook, with Mike Shungu added 10.

KENNEBUNK 56, BIDDEFORD 51: The Rams (7-4) opened a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and beat the Tigers (3-8) at Biddeford.

Jacob Thompson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Kennebunk, Theo Pow added 15 and Sammy Murray 10.

Travis Edgerton led Biddeford with 16 points, Drew Smith added 12 and Kaden Langevin 10.

ST. DOMINIC 65, WAYNFLETE 42: Taylor Varney scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Saints (9-0) beat the Flyers (7-3) in Auburn.

Kai Taylor scored 12 of his 14 points from behind the 3-point line and Campbell Perryman made three 3s as part of his 13 points for St. Dom’s. Jonathan Tangilamesu added 10 points.

Nico Kirby and Ishan Reese led Waynflete with 11 points apiece.

FOREST HILLS 77, WISCASSET 45: Braidan Welch had 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and five steals as the Tigers (8-3) beat the Wolverines (6-4) in Jackman.

Cooper Daigle had 21 points and 17 rebounds for Forest Hills, and Jaxson Desjardins had 17 points and 12 boards.

Jebar Garricks scored 12 points for Wiscasset.

OCEANSIDE 78, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 35: Carter Galley scored 28 points and Cohen Galley added 21 as the Mariners (10-0) beat the Phoenix (8-3) in Jay.

Zeb Foster added 13 points for Oceanside.

Cai Dougher paced Spruce Mountain with 14 points.

