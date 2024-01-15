Look for a cold, but sunny day on Monday with temps on the chilly side and a bite in the air. The majority of an ocean storm stays south enough on Tuesday that we only see light snow in the order of 1 to 3 inches for most of Maine, especially along the coastline.
An area of low pressure will track off the East Coast relatively quickly on Tuesday. It will be cold enough for light snow to break out in Maine, the heaviest along the coastline.
It will be borderline plowable for most locations. By Wednesday another couple of cold days coming. Friday’s storm looks to be too far out to sea at this point to know if Maine will get measurable snow. That could change though so stay tuned.
