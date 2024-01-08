A powerful storm has its sights set on Maine again, and this time it will bring snow to start, with rain and wind to finish. This one will begin Tuesday night and end midday on Wednesday, and unlike Sunday’s storm, which primarily hit southern and coastal areas of Maine, the impacts of this coming storm will be significant statewide.

Look for the storm to peak during the rush-hour commute on Wednesday morning. Heavy snow will change to ice and rain quickly throughout the morning. Only the western and northern mountains will hold onto snow for a time.

Snowfall amounts will be around a foot in the western and White mountains, with a lot less south of that.

Total precipitation will be around 2 inches with mostly rain along the coast, which is going to cause flooding issues.

Expect widespread power outages, with high winds gusting around 60 mph, especially along the coastline.

This storm will also bring coastal flooding, thanks to Wednesday morning’s high tide. Inundation will reach more than 2 feet in low-lying areas and typical flood-prone locations.

