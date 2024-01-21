Snowstorm might be a bit much to describe what is coming late Tuesday into Wednesday for Maine, but that’s where we are this winter.

An area of low pressure will approach from the southwest, with a wave of moisture running into enough cold air for snow to break out and make Wednesday morning’s commute messy.

Southern Maine will get snow first. Most of the precipitation will stay as snow, but I can see some rain mixing in along the immediate coastline as lunchtime rolls around Wednesday.

Accumulations will be in the 1- to 3-inch range for most of southern Maine.

Temperaturs warm up for the rest of the week, with rain more than likely moving in by Friday and washing away some of the fresh snow. That’s not what winter sports enthusiasts want to hear, but remember – we have a lot of winter left in Maine.

