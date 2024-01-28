The snowstorm that’s coming overnight Sunday into Monday is barely a snowstorm by Maine standards, but that’s the reality of the situation this winter.

An area of low pressure will pass well to the south of Maine and throw bands of moisture north into the overnight. The issue is the temperature is just too darn warm for snow to start. The ground’s also not cold enough for the snow to stick until after we get enough snow to cool the atmosphere and ground. That will take some time overnight, but you will wake up to a few inches of wet snow Monday morning.

The rain and snow started to move into southern Maine on Sunday afternoon. The roads won’t be all that messy until late Sunday night, when the temps and roads cool off.

But if you head out Sunday evening to walk the dog or a late dinner, there will be flakes flying in southern Maine, but a lot of it will be mixed with rain. This will not be a repeat of the mini ice storms we had last week.

Just before you turn in Sunday night, I see an all-snow solution developing, with temps cooling close enough to freezing.

By the time you are ready to get out of bed and head to work Monday, it will be time to brush off the car and do some shoveling with flakes still flying, especially on the I-95 corridor.

It’s all pretty much over by 9 a.m. Monday, even down to Route 1.

All told, there won’t be too much snow. I can’t even say a jackpot area of 2 to 4 inches is much, but it’s plowable for some local landscapers and towns for sure. For those hoping for a “snow day” or even a delayed start, most of Maine won’t see that this time. Perhaps next time – we still have a long way to go before winter is on break.

