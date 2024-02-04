It will not feel like February – or even winter – for the most part across Maine this week and into the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will build south of the northern New England region and pump in a warmer southwesterly breeze. This will mean temperatures in the 40s and 50s instead of the 20s and low 30s that are more typical for this time of year.

Snow will be hard to find for the next several days thanks to the warm spell.

The temperature outlook features a run for the mid-40s and 50s by late week and into the weekend. It’s all courtesy of the wind shift out of the south.

By the weekend, local temps will be more than 10 degrees above average and well into the 40s nearly statewide. That’s tough to do in the middle of February, but it will happen.

Fog will also begin to form thanks to the warmer air riding over the cooler snowpack. This is more typical in early spring than in the dead of winter.

