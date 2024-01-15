Monday, Jan. 15
Boys’ Basketball
• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook, 2 p.m.
• Brewer at Cony, 1 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 4:30 p.m.
• Deering at Cheverus, 1:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Easton, 1:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Bangor, noon
• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 1 p.m.
• Lewiston at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Maranacook at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Noble, 4 p.m.
• Massabesic at Greely, 7 p.m.
• MCI at Erskine Academy, 1 p.m.
• Morse at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.
• Mt. View at Belfast, 6 p.m.
• Oceanside at Spruce Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
• Orono at Houlton, 12:30 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.
• Scarborough at South Portland, 1 p.m.
• Schenck at Greenville, 1:30 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar/Gould at Waterville, 1 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Portland, 7 p.m.
• Traip Academy at York, 1:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Hodgdon, 6 p.m.
• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 4 p.m.
• Windham at Gorham, 5 p.m.
• Winthrop at Old Orchard Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Hampden Academy, 1:30 p.m.
• Biddeford at Yarmouth, 2 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Gorham, 11:30 a.m.
• Brunswick at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 6 p.m.
• Central at Mattanawcook Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Cony at Brewer, 2 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2:30 p.m.
• Dexter at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Dirigo at Kents Hill, 4 p.m.
• East Grand at Easton, noon
• Erskine Academy at MCI, 5 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Ellsworth, 4:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.
• Greely at Cheverus, 10:30 a.m.
• Hall-Dale at Spruce Mountain, 2 p.m.
• Houlton at Hermon, 1:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.
• Kennebunk at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Shead, 5:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Madawaska at Easton, noon
• Maranacook at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Belfast, 4:30 p.m.
• Noble at Marshwood, 11:30 a.m.
• Portland at Edward Little, 1 p.m.
• Schenck at Greenville, noon
• Searsport at Bucksport, 3 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
• South Portland at Scarborough, 11:30 a.m.
• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Southern Aroostook, 12:30 p.m.
• Washington Academy at Presque Isle, 1:30 p.m.
• Waterville at Telstar, 1 p.m.
• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 2:30 p.m.
• Westbrook at Deering, 5:30 p.m.
• Woodland at George Stevens, 1 p.m.
• York at Traip Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), noon
• Edward Little at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 7 p.m.
• Falmouth at Lewiston (Colisee), 4:10 p.m.
• Greely at Kennebunk/Wells (Alfond Forum), 3:30 p.m.
• Old Town/Orono at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.
• Presque Isle at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 2:30 p.m.
• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 11 a.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 12:40 p.m.
Wrestling
• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk, Marshwood, Mountain Valley, Wells, York, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Scarborough, 9:30 a.m.
• Cheverus, Massabesic at Wells, 11 p.m.
• Edward Little, MCI, Medomak Valley, Messalonskee at Mt. View, 9 a.m.
• Gardiner, Penobscot Valley, Skowhegan, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick at Oxford Hills, 10 a.m.
• Lincoln Academy, Mt. Blue, Nokomis, Oceanside at Morse, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Boys’ Basketball
• Ashland at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.
• Boothbay at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.
• Calais at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.
• Dexter at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Falmouth at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
• Forest Hills at Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 7 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Islesboro at Pine Tree Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• John Bapst at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Town at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 8:30 a.m.
• Piscataquis at Stearns, 6 p.m.
• Poland at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Rangeley at Wiscasset, 5:30 p.m.
• Shead at Bangor Christian, 5:30 p.m.
• Windham at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Brunswick at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Buckfield, 5 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Sumner, 5 p.m.
• Forest Hills at Valley, 5 p.m.
• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Pine Tree Academy, 4 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Poland, 6 p.m.
• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.
• Madison at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Windham, 5:30 p.m.
• Richmond at Boothbay, 6 p.m.
• Shead at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 7:20 p.m.
• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 5 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brunswick at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.