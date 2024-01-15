Monday, Jan. 15

Boys’ Basketball

• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook, 2 p.m.

• Brewer at Cony, 1 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 4:30 p.m.

• Deering at Cheverus, 1:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Easton, 1:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Bangor, noon

• Kennebunk at Biddeford, 1 p.m.

• Lewiston at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Maranacook at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Noble, 4 p.m.

• Massabesic at Greely, 7 p.m.

• MCI at Erskine Academy, 1 p.m.

• Morse at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.

• Mt. View at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Oceanside at Spruce Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

• Orono at Houlton, 12:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 6 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at South Portland, 1 p.m.

• Schenck at Greenville, 1:30 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Waterville, 1 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Portland, 7 p.m.

• Traip Academy at York, 1:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Hodgdon, 6 p.m.

• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

• Windham at Gorham, 5 p.m.

• Winthrop at Old Orchard Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Hampden Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Yarmouth, 2 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Gorham, 11:30 a.m.

• Brunswick at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Katahdin, 6 p.m.

• Central at Mattanawcook Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Cony at Brewer, 2 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2:30 p.m.

• Dexter at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Dirigo at Kents Hill, 4 p.m.

• East Grand at Easton, noon

• Erskine Academy at MCI, 5 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Ellsworth, 4:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.

• Greely at Cheverus, 10:30 a.m.

• Hall-Dale at Spruce Mountain, 2 p.m.

• Houlton at Hermon, 1:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at North Haven, 11:30 a.m.

• Kennebunk at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Shead, 5:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Madawaska at Easton, noon

• Maranacook at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Belfast, 4:30 p.m.

• Noble at Marshwood, 11:30 a.m.

• Portland at Edward Little, 1 p.m.

• Schenck at Greenville, noon

• Searsport at Bucksport, 3 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

• South Portland at Scarborough, 11:30 a.m.

• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Southern Aroostook, 12:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Presque Isle, 1:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Telstar, 1 p.m.

• Waynflete at St. Dominic, 2:30 p.m.

• Westbrook at Deering, 5:30 p.m.

• Woodland at George Stevens, 1 p.m.

• York at Traip Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), noon

• Edward Little at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Lewiston (Colisee), 4:10 p.m.

• Greely at Kennebunk/Wells (Alfond Forum), 3:30 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

• Presque Isle at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 2:30 p.m.

• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 11 a.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 12:40 p.m.

Wrestling

• Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk, Marshwood, Mountain Valley, Wells, York, Biddeford/Thornton Academy at Scarborough, 9:30 a.m.

• Cheverus, Massabesic at Wells, 11 p.m.

• Edward Little, MCI, Medomak Valley, Messalonskee at Mt. View, 9 a.m.

• Gardiner, Penobscot Valley, Skowhegan, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick at Oxford Hills, 10 a.m.

• Lincoln Academy, Mt. Blue, Nokomis, Oceanside at Morse, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.

• Boothbay at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

• Calais at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Dexter at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Islesboro at Pine Tree Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Vinalhaven, 8:30 a.m.

• Piscataquis at Stearns, 6 p.m.

• Poland at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Rangeley at Wiscasset, 5:30 p.m.

• Shead at Bangor Christian, 5:30 p.m.

• Windham at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Brunswick at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Sumner, 5 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Valley, 5 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Pine Tree Academy, 4 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Poland, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

• Madison at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Windham, 5:30 p.m.

• Richmond at Boothbay, 6 p.m.

• Shead at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 7:20 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 5 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4 p.m.

