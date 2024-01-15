Nyeerah Padgett had 18 points and 12 rebounds and South Portland beat Scarborough, 54-44, on Monday in a battle of two Class AA South contenders.

Annie Whitmore added nine points and eight assists and Caleigh Corcoran had eight points and six assists for the Red Riots (9-3), who won their eighth consecutive game.

The Red Storm (8-4) got 19 points from Caroline Hartley and 10 from Ellie Rumelhart.

DEERING 31, WESTBROOK 27: Angelina Keo scored 12 points and Maya Gayle added nine as the Rams (5-6) beat the Blue Blazes (4-9) in Portland.

Mackenzie Hall led Westbrook with six points.

BIDDEFORD 29, YARMOUTH 28: Jordyn Crump made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points as visiting Biddeford held off Yarmouth.

The Tigers (7-5) went ahead, 21-9, in the second quarter and held a 21-13 advantage at the half, but only managed eight points in the second half.

For the Clippers (6-6) Cate King scored 12 points and her shot at the final buzzer came up just short.

CHEVERUS 66, GREELY 41: Maddie Fitzpatrick had 20 of her 31 points in the first half as the Stags (12-0) opened a 28-17 halftime advantage and beat the Rangers (5-7) in Portland.

Ruth Boles and Addison Jordan chipped in with 12 points apiece for Cheverus.

Asja Kelman paced Greely with 12 points, while Zada Smith tossed in 11.

GORHAM 59, BONNY EAGLE 14: Kalin Curtis scored 12 points and Logan Doughty added nine as the Rams (8-2) cruised past the Scots (2-9) in Gorham.

Vanessa Walker added seven points for Gorham, which held Bonny Eagle to three points in the first half.

Dustie Michaud and Lily Parker each scored four points for the Scots.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 58, CAPE ELIZABETH 28: Mina Milosevic scored 16 points while Marta Bajic added 15 as the Raiders (8-3) beat the Capers (0-11) in Cape Elizabeth.

Jilyan Byrne had 10 points for Fryeburg, which limited the Capers to two points in the third quarter.

Grace Callahan of Cape Elizabeth led all scorers with 18 points.

WELLS 49, KENNEBUNK 36: Maren Maxon scored 26 points to go with 12 rebounds and five assists, leading the Warriors (9-4) past the Rams (1-10) in Wells.

Megyn Mertens chipped in 13 points for Wells. Payton Fazzina and Payton Maxon each had five.

Simone Houdlette and Kendall Therrien led Kennebunk with nine points each.

FOREST HILLS 54, WISCASSET 13: Melinda Worcester had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers (8-2) beat the Wolverines (0-11) in Jackman.

Kylie Yu added nine points for Forest Hills, and Kaira Veilleux had 10 rebounds.

Olivia Marshall scored seven points for Wiscasset.

HOCKEY

YARMOUTH 6, GORHAM 0: Sophie Smith had two goals as the Clippers (9-3) opened to 3-0 lead at the first period and beat the Rams (8-4) at the Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Isabel Peters had a goal and an assist for Yarmouth/Freeport, while Avery Buchanan, Sophie White and Rosie Panenka added goals.

Emily Beal stopped 16 shots for Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/ Westbrook, while Lexi Wiles turned aside all 17 shots faced for Yarmouth/Freeport.

LEWISTON 6, GREELY 0: Kylie Dulac scored three goals, Fiona Landry had two goals and an assist, and the Blue Devils (5-6) beat Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-11-1) at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Courtney Lachance also scored for Lewiston/Oak Hill while. Crew Langley had two assists.

Tatum Hunt got the shutout for the Blue Devils.

