Ice skating at Thompson’s Point

Noon, 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The Rink at Thompson’s Point, Portland, $10, free for ages 4 and under, $6 skate rentals. thompsonspointrink.com/iceschedule

Enjoy a quintessential winter experience by hitting one of the many public skating times at the Rink at Thompson’s Point. The ice has been revamped this year with a new chilling system and Zamboni. You’ll have a view of the Fore River as you glide across the ice, and when it’s time to take a break to hit the warming area and beer garden for provisions. Go online to book tickets for your preferred time.

The Big Rockland Chill

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Oak Street Alley and Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland. rocklandstrand.com

The Strand Theatre presents the second annual winter festival called The Big Rockland Chill, which happens in the Oak Street Alley as well as the theater. Daytime activities and events include snow painting, live music, froga (frozen yoga), a s’mores station, a Yeti disco dance party, and a pet fashion parade. Inside, there’s an 11 a.m. screening of “Frozen” for $5, followed by free classic film shorts from 1-4 p.m. You can also participate in a lobby yarn swap at 2 p.m. Down the street, the Center for Maine Contemporary Art is hosting an art lab from 2-4 p.m. The festivities conclude with a 7 p.m. showing of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”

‘Mama Mia!’ Sing-along

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life during an ABBA-solutely epic “Mama Mia!” screening and sing-along. The 2008 smash hit film starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and several other big names will be shown, and you are very much invited to stand up, dance and sing along at the top of your lungs. Costumes are encouraged, as is having your vocal cords warmed up to belt out the all-ABBA soundtrack’s bangers like “Dancing Queen,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and “Take a Chance on Me.” All it takes is $10 of your money, money, money, and you’re in!

Jeff Dunham

7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $56. crossarenportland.com

Don’t miss your chance to see comic and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, whose “Still Not Canceled” tour is swinging through Portland for a mid-week show. Dunham and his colorful cast of dummies, including José Jalapeño on a Stick, Peanut and Walter, will have you in stitches while you’re mesmerized by the ventriloquism skills Dunham has been honing since childhood.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »