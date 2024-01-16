I am 21, and I am a socialist. In 2020, I held my nose to vote for Biden as the lesser of two evils. He has disappointed in many areas, most notably on climate policy, opening new oil drilling projects and caving to the Republicans on racist border policy.

I feel completely helpless in the face of a new idiotic campaign season. What is democracy if not every vote counts? I am personally disgusted by our capitalistic two-party system. Shut it down!

As a young woman and rural voter, I am angry. Though Biden has done some good things in his term, it’s all been erased as of October 2023. Biden’s legacy will be genocide. His whole life in politics is soured. There is no going back, no apology that will resurrect 8,000-plus children.

Twenty-five thousand children have been orphaned. Many of them have lost limbs. Where will they go? Who will take care of them? How will they recover from losing every member of their families? About one-third of Gaza is uninhabitable. Houses, hospitals, schools and shelters have been destroyed. There is no hope for 2.2 million people.

We can’t bring back all the souls that are gone. They are gone.

Shame on anyone not calling for an immediate cease-fire now, yesterday. Shame on everyone who says there is ever any excuse for killing civilians.

Sunniva Brady

Montville

