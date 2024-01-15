Every year, the Press Herald shifts from reporting rainfall totals to snow, starting around the middle or end of November.

Given the amount of rain that now occurs throughout our winter months, isn’t there a way that the newspaper can find the space to report both snow and rain totals throughout the winter? Clearly with global warming our current weather trend of rain 12 months of the year is not going to change.

Andrew Stickney

South Portland

