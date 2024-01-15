I’ll admit that I’m somewhat of a news junkie. I watch and read the news religiously. My question is: Why can’t the people who get elected answer a straightforward question? A simple “yes” or “no” in many instances will answer a question. They will either deflect or act like they were asked a different question and go off on a tangent about something completely not about the question they were asked.

We need to pay closer attention to the people we elect. If they are not willing to give a straightforward answer to a simple question, then they shouldn’t be in a position that represents the voters. If you watch any of the Sunday morning news shows, like “Meet the Press” or “Face the Nation,” it’s clear they don’t want to be held accountable. They would rather bad mouth and play the blame game than answer a straightforward question.

Angelo Quatrano Jr.

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: