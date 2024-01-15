Across Maine, nearly 5,000 parents, infants and young children could be turned away from WIC, a federal nutrition program designed specifically to help pregnant women and new moms afford essentials like formula, milk and fresh produce.

That’s because rising participation and the increased cost of food have left WIC facing a $1 billion funding shortfall, which could force millions across the nation to be waitlisted or have their benefits cut for the first time in three decades.

That would be devastating for families across our state. WIC not only helps parents make ends meet, but also supports the health and development of infants and young children. Data shows WIC dramatically improves maternal, infant and child health and development, while also helping participants improve their diets by purchasing healthier foods.

Lawmakers have an opportunity to make this right, but time is running out. With the Jan. 19 deadline to avert a partial government shutdown looming, we’re calling on Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Angus King and our representatives in Congress to act quickly to fully fund WIC, ensuring that all Maine’s children get the nutrition they need to thrive – starting from Day One.

Kristen Dunphey

senior manager, grant strategy and administration

No Kid Hungry Campaign

Share Our Strength

Portland

