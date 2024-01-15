I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised when, as if on cue, the elected GOP/MAGA legislators announced an impeachment effort to take down Maine’s secretary of state. Why? Because she was doing her job as required by Maine statute.

I have long believed one of the primary causes for the political tumult we’re experiencing as a country are “our” elected officials, those elected to represent us, who have relinquished their responsibilities.

We live in a representative democracy, not a pure democracy, because governing is complicated, complex and requires significant deliberation of the issues. That is not a practical nor a reasonable expectation of average citizens. I would like to think that those individuals who have put themselves forward to represent us are doing so with good intentions and constructive reasons.

Unfortunately, what we’ve witnessed for too many years are our elected officials at every level taking advantage of the anxieties and fears of their constituents. We’re witnessing this behavior constantly by members of Congress. Our elected officials should be communicating and educating the public on the issues so citizens know the facts. They may not agree with the ultimate policy, but they should know the facts. Instead, our elected officials have chosen to inflame the fears and anxieties of their constituents, thus ensuring they stay in their good graces.

That’s not the way a representative government is supposed to function. Instead of the Maine GOP/MAGA legislators railing against the secretary of state, they should correct the statute they perceive as wrong.

Roger Beeley

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: