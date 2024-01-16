The Celtics are just about at the midway point of their season and the new additions to the team are still getting used to their teammates. The chemistry is clearing developing whether it’s Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday on the floor with the rest of the Celtics’ core.

CELTICS UP NEXT WHO: San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NBCSB

Holiday has been impressive even though his counting stats are down. He scored a season-high 22 points in the Celtics’ 105-96 win over the Raptors on Monday.

He took time to praise teammate Derrick White.

“He’s an All-Star,” Holiday told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “I think the things that he does, lots of times goes unnoticed. The way that he plays, the way that he carries this team – especially with (Jaylen Brown) out (Monday). He hit a big shot there in the corner. That’s what D-White does.”

White has played well both offensively and defensively this season, averaging 15.7 points, four rebounds and five assists per game. His stats don’t pop off the page, but as Holiday said, White’s contributions don’t necessarily show up on the box score. Defense is also a huge part of his game. He was selected to the All-Defensive second team last season.

White’s All-Star push has slowed recently because he had some quiet games. If he earns a spot, it will likely be as a reserve, which is up the coaches. The Celtics have the league’s best record and White is an elite role player, so he certainly has a case. Boston has the best top-6 rotation in the league and each member of the starting lineup has had their time in the spotlight.

“We got a good balance,” Holiday said. “We kind of know where to find our spots and where we can go. I think the end of that second quarter, maybe it was the third quarter, (Jayson Tatum) started going off and he ended up with 19 at the end of that quarter. I think just different spots. We were really good at figuring out where we can go and let that person go and start getting buckets.”

KINGS: The NBA fined Sacramento Coach Mike Brown $50,000 for his court-storming outburst against a referee.

Joe Dumars, the league’s head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating” after his team’s 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night.

Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter. He stormed onto the court and began screaming at referee Intae Hwang. Kings players had to restrain him.

ALL-STAR GAME: The NBA is bringing the 2026 All-Star Game to the Los Angeles Clippers’ new arena, which is set to open in time for the 2024-25 season.

“I was giddy when I heard it was possible and even giddier when the NBA said we were getting it,” said Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who attended an announcement inside Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Commissioner Adam Silver toured the building with Ballmer earlier in the day and said “there is technology unmatched in any facility I’ve ever seen.”

The privately financed arena will house all of the Clippers’ basketball and business operations, with an eye on landing major events.

The first will be All-Star weekend.

CAVALIERS: Point guard Darius Garland has been cleared to resume some on-court activities after being sidelined for the past month with a broken jaw.

Garland had the wiring in his mouth removed on Monday, a significant step in his recovery from the injury sustained on Dec 15. at Boston.

He broke his jaw when he banged into Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on what appeared to be a routine drive to the basket.

The 23-year-old Garland, who was averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists, has been restricted to a liquid diet since being sidelined. He has been limited to sitting on the bench and cheering on his teammates.

