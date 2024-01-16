A snowstorm that dropped 3-6 inches of snow over most of southern Maine ended quietly Tuesday night, with prospects for another storm this week looking pretty remote.

But the snow did make for slippery driving conditions in many areas.

Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said there are no storms forecast for the foreseeable future. Tuesday’s all-snow event provided a welcome break from two severe rain storms that caused severe flooding across Maine and especially on the coast.

The storm blanketed most of southern and central Maine with light fluffy snow. Palmer said most communities got between 4 and 6 inches. The Portland International Jetport came in with one of the lowest totals at 2.7 inches. Lewiston got 5.2 inches, Woolwich 5 inches, Cumberland 4.3 inches, Brunswick 3.8 inches, Shapleigh 3.5 inches, and Augusta 3.8 inches.

But police said snow-covered roads made driving treacherous.

Maine State Police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the storm “is creating difficult driving conditions … No injuries. Please use caution if you have to travel.”

State police said they investigated several crashes on the Maine Turnpike including a tractor-trailer that jackknifed in Wells, a vehicle rollover in York, and a tractor-trailer crash in Saco

A speed limit of 45 mph was in place for most of Tuesday on the Maine Turnpike due to snow covered highways. State offices closed early Tuesday due to dangerous driving conditions.

Several communities enacted overnight parking bans including Portland, which announced its ban would take effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s for Portland.

