SACO — Camp Ellis hummed with activity Monday as property owners and caretakers worked to undo some of the damage done by a historic winter rainstorm that pounded the Maine coast on Saturday.

Men driving skid steers cleared piles of sand that powerful winds and waves dumped on streets, lawns, and parking lots throughout this seaside village – a warren of seasonal and year-round homes and businesses that is normally quiet on cold winter days.

The Camp Ellis Pier, at the mouth of the Saco River, suffered massive damage when an unprecedented high tide lifted more than 45 connected floats and dropped them on top of their pilings, said Dan Chadbourne, harbor master.

“I’ve been here all my life and this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Chadbourne, 56. “The water was waist-deep in this parking lot. I’ve never seen it come that high.”

Several huge piles of sand line the edge of the pier’s parking lot, cleared by public works crews. At the storm’s peak, waves were pushing so hard ashore, Chadbourne had to retreat from his usual storm stakeout spot at the rear of the lot.

As the storm wore on, he saw walls of water burst through some buildings and push others off their foundations. Trees, dune grass, and other features were stripped from beaches and marshes from Camp Ellis to Old Orchard Beach and beyond, he said. A tangle of gutters, latticework, outdoor furniture, seaweed, and other debris litter the neighborhood.

“Everybody down here’s got damage in one form or another,” Chadbourne said.

Mike Chase’s home and three businesses beside the pier were badly battered by the storm and were still blanketed in at least 2 feet of tightly compacted sand Monday morning.

Paddle boards and other equipment that he leases at Old Orchard Beach Watersports floated away. Chevy’s Bait & Tackle was submerged in 4 feet of water. A large ice machine from his lobster roll shack wound up on the other side of the pier parking lot.

Fortunately, Chase’s home was spared. High water came within an inch of crossing the threshold of his cottage. He also counts himself lucky to have found a skid steer available to clear the sand from his property. Tyler Gobeil, who owns a landscaping company, delivered it on a trailer late Monday morning.

“Trying to get one of these tractors right now, with everyone trying to clean up, is nearly impossible,” Chase said. “So my buddy coming through for me today is huge.”

