As cleanup gets underway from Saturday’s heavy rain and historic flooding, officials on Sunday are continuing to ask the public to stay away from coastal areas allowing first responders to get a handle on the extent of coastal damage. The water has receded and most roads have reopened, but some are still closed. And a heavy amount of debris has littered along the coast.

“We’re starting damage assessments both at Higgins Beach, Pine Point, and Prouts Neck,” said Scarborough Fire Chief Rich Kindelan. “We suffered damage from the storm surge. Today and tomorrow will be damage assessment days. People should stay away from the shoreline while we’re doing damage assessments so we can have free reign to do that.”

There is personal property damage from the high tide surge and debris everywhere. But in Scarborough, “we didn’t lose any homes as far as buildings going out to sea like that.”

In Old Orchard Beach, the water has receded with the main roads open. Some side roads were still flooded Sunday, said Fire Chief John Gilboy. Central Maine Power is working to restore power, he said.

“The Ocean Park area was hit extremely hard,” he said. Some people were rescued from flooded homes on Saturday. All made arrangements to stay with family or hotels, Gilboy said.

In Portland, the water has receded and Exit 7 of I-295 at Franklin Arterial is open. “The water has subsided. We’ve returned to normal with minimal issues,” said Lt. Robert Doherty. Two streets that flood easily, Somerset and Franklin streets, were open around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. “We’re back,” he said.

Advertisement

On Saturday firefighters in Scarborough extinguished a fire at a Prouts Neck home.

At 12:32 p.m. a passing police noticed heavy smoke coming from a Prouts Neck residence. Firefighters arrived at 10 Smithers Way and found heavy fire coming from an unattached two-story garage, said Deputy Fire Chief John Brennan.

Firefighters had to wade near waist-deep water from the storm surge to get to the fire. They were able to contain the bulk of the fire to the garage, Brennan said.

The residential space above the garage sustained smoke and water damage. Firefighters kept the nearby home, about 15 feet from the garage, safe and was not damaged, Brennan said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, Brennan said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: