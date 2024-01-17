LISBON — Owen Hurd scored 13 points as the Lisbon boys basketball team defeated Oak Hill 44-32 on Wednesday for its first win of the season.

Owen Booker added 12 points for Lisbon (1-9).

PJ Smith scored 12 points for Oak Hill (1-10).

SACOPEE VALLEY 65, PINE TREE ACADEMY 38: Dylan Capano had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hawks (4-7) to thw win at Hiram.

Silas Nielsen had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Easterbrooks added 10 points. Silas Yeaton scored 20 points for Pine Tree Academy (2-5) .

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: