Thursday, Jan. 18

Boys’ Basketball

• Bucksport at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.

• Dexter at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Wisdom, 7 p.m.

• Gardiner at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Washington Academy, 6 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Machias, 6:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Van Buren, 7 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Penquis Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Shead, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Houlton, 7 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Traip Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Stearns at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Wiscasset, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Brunswick at Deering, 6 p.m.

• Dirigo at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Caribou, 6 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Mt. Abram, 6 p.m.

• Madawaska at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.

• Madison at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Stearns at Southern Aroostook, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Wiscasset, 5:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Maranacook, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 7:45 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 6 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Edward Little, Morse, Brunswick, Erskine Academy, Lawrence, Skowhegan at Bowdoin College, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

• Oceanside at Nokomis, 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday, Jan. 19

Boys’ Basketball

• Belfast at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Boothbay at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Brewer, 7 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

• Cony at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Deering, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

• Greenville at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Marshwood, 7 p.m.

• Lake Region at Freeport, 5 p.m.

• Lawrence at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Maranacook at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Hall-Dale, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Westbrook, 5 p.m.

• Mt. View at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Noble at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Oceanside at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Sanford at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Scarborough at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at Poland, 5:30 p.m.

• Windham at Edward Little, 7:30 p.m.

• Winslow at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bucksport at Mattanawcook Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Calais at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Brewer, 5:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

• Cheverus at Thornton Academy, 6 p.m.

• Dexter at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• George Stevens at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Scarborough, 6 p.m.

• Greenville at Schenck, 5 p.m.

• John Bapst at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.

• Lake Region at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Kennebunk, 6 p.m.

• Massabesic at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• MCI at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Oceanside, TBD

• Mt. Ararat at Westbrook, 7 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Cony, 6 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Noble at Bonny Eagle, 6 p.m.

• Nokomis at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Orono at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Lewiston, 6 p.m.

• Poland at Waynflete, 5:30 p.m.

• Portland at Biddeford, 6 p.m.

• Searsport at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

• Valley at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

• Washburn at Easton, 5:30 p.m.

• Windham at Edward Little, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Presque Isle, 5:15 p.m.

• Lewiston at Bangor/Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 7 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Leavitt, Oxford Hills, Messalonskee, Waterville, Winslow, MCI, Oceanside/Medomak Valley/Camden Hills, at Bowdoin College, 7:15 p.m.

• WMC: Cape Elizabeth, Greely, Lake Region, Mountain Valley, Poland, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, Wells, Winthrop, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, at USM, 3:30 p.m.

• WMC: Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Traip Academy, Yarmouth, York, at USM, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Bangor at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Morse (Bath Area Family YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Cony at Lewiston (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.

• Deering/Portland at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, Brewer/Hampden at Messalonskee (Waterville YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Kennebunk, Thornton Academy at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Boothbay/Wiscasset (Wiscasset Community Center), 6 p.m.

• MCI, Waterville/Winslow at Gardiner, 7 p.m.

• Waynflete at Gorham (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Westbrook at Cheverus (South Portland Community Center), 7 p.m.

• Windham at Kennebunk (UNE), 4 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Greely, 7 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: