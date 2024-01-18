The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 1/17/24
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Gorham (5)
|77
|2.
|Windham (1)
|68
|3.
|Cheverus (2)
|61
|4.
|Scarborough
|48
|5.
|Oceanside
|43
|6.
|Mt. Blue
|37
|7.
|Portland
|36
|8.
|Old Town
|26
|9.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|18
|10.
|Falmouth
|8
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|80
|2.
|Lawrence
|57
|3.
|Brunswick
|54
|4.
|Gorham
|52
|5.
|Ellsworth
|51
|5.
|Oceanside
|45
|7.
|South Portland
|33
|8.
|Sanford
|18
|9.
|Scarborough
|14
|10.
|Mt. Ararat
|8
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Lewiston (2)
|29
|2.
|Thornton Academy (3)
|26
|3.
|Bangor (2)
|22
|4.
|St. Dominic
|7
|5.
|Greely
|6
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Cheverus co-op (7)
|35
|2.
|Yarmouth/Falmouth
|26
|3.
|Penobscot
|22
|4.
|Portland co-op
|15
|5.
|Gorham co-op
|7
