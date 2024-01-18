The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/17/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Gorham (5) 77 2. Windham (1) 68 3. Cheverus (2) 61 4. Scarborough 48 5. Oceanside 43 6. Mt. Blue 37 7. Portland 36 8. Old Town 26 9. Gray-New Gloucester 18 10. Falmouth 8

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Lawrence 57 3. Brunswick 54 4. Gorham 52 5. Ellsworth 51 5. Oceanside 45 7. South Portland 33 8. Sanford 18 9. Scarborough 14 10. Mt. Ararat 8

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Lewiston (2) 29 2. Thornton Academy (3) 26 3. Bangor (2) 22 4. St. Dominic 7 5. Greely 6

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Yarmouth/Falmouth 26 3. Penobscot 22 4. Portland co-op 15 5. Gorham co-op 7

