Dr. Christopher Bowe, president of Mid Coast-Parkview Health, will talk about local health care in a presentation at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at People Plus in Brunswick. He will discuss the changing health care landscape and how communities can work together to be their healthiest.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required by calling 729-0757.

Bowe leads the organization’s senior executive team and is responsible for the strategic and operational performance of the Mid Coast-Parkview Health system. Prior to joining Mid Coast-Parkview Health, Bowe came to Maine in 1999 for his residency in emergency medicine. After residency, he worked at the emergency department at Maine Medical Center for 10 years. In 2013, he shifted to St. Mary’s in Lewiston, first as the emergency department chairperson and then as the chief medical officer for over four years. He became the chief medical officer at Mid Coast-Parkview Health in April 2020.

During Bowe’s tenure as Mid Coast-Parkview Health’s chief medical officer, he distinguished himself by leading the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including heading the incident command team and providing strategic and clinical leadership during the deployment of mass vaccination clinics.

