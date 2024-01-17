ROCKLAND — The two recent storms that saw record high levels of water along with massive waves caused exterior damage to the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.

But Harbor Master Molly Eddy said the damage was less than anticipated.

The Jan. 10 storm tore off siding. Eddy, Deputy Harbormaster Arthur Hutchinson, Sam Ladley and Beth Bill went out on Friday and put more weather seal wrap over the additional bare siding.

“Saturday’s storm didn’t seem to do a whole lot more additional damage. Some, yes, but not as much as anticipated,” Eddy said.

Congress approved $125,000 in late 2022 to do some work on the historic structure. That money will be matched either by the city or private donations.

Lighthouse Committee member Ed Glaser said last year that the group wants specific repair plans before fundraising so donors will know where their money will be spent. He said work is needed on the roof and siding.

The lighthouse was completed in 1902. The breakwater had been completed in 1899.

