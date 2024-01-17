After sustaining heavy interior damage from flooding during last Saturday’s storm, South Portland’s waterside Saltwater Grille will be closed for about two weeks, according to owners.

A recent post on Saltwater Grille’s Facebook page announcing its closure shows the restaurant’s parking lot completely flooded. Co-owner Jill Moses said staff discovered the flooding around noon on Saturday, noting that the water had come over the front deck and through the sides of the building, destroying floors and damaging the building’s boiler.

“We were luckier than what could have happened,” Moses said. “It was a couple of inches, but it was enough to ruin all the floors in the dining room. But we’ve seen some of the other damage (from recent storms) up and down the coast, so we know it could have been worse. ”

The restaurant, situated on Casco Bay and overlooking the Old Port, has been closed since Saturday. Workers are repairing the boiler, ripping up the damaged flooring and installing a new surface.

Moses said she feels for her staff, since the event has temporarily disrupted their earnings.

“We’re trying to support our staff as best we can, and pushing really hard to get them back into the building working full time again,” Moses said.

