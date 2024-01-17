After sustaining heavy interior damage from flooding during last Saturday’s storm, South Portland’s waterside Saltwater Grille will be closed for about two weeks, according to owners.
A recent post on Saltwater Grille’s Facebook page announcing its closure shows the restaurant’s parking lot completely flooded. Co-owner Jill Moses said staff discovered the flooding around noon on Saturday, noting that the water had come over the front deck and through the sides of the building, destroying floors and damaging the building’s boiler.
“We were luckier than what could have happened,” Moses said. “It was a couple of inches, but it was enough to ruin all the floors in the dining room. But we’ve seen some of the other damage (from recent storms) up and down the coast, so we know it could have been worse. ”
The restaurant, situated on Casco Bay and overlooking the Old Port, has been closed since Saturday. Workers are repairing the boiler, ripping up the damaged flooring and installing a new surface.
Moses said she feels for her staff, since the event has temporarily disrupted their earnings.
“We’re trying to support our staff as best we can, and pushing really hard to get them back into the building working full time again,” Moses said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.