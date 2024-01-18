Special agent at BEMS

to discuss online safety

Special Agent David Fife of Homeland Security Investigations will be a guest speaker at Bonny Eagle Middle School from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

Fife will discuss internet safety and “how to report abuse and suspicious activity,” according to the school department. The meeting is open to ages 18 and up. Bonny Eagle Middle School is located at 92 Sokokis Trail.

Municipal Association

photography contest

The Maine Municipal Association is on the hunt for pictures of idyllic Maine in the four seasons, photos taken at community events and of the unique features in local towns and cities.

The contest will have 52 winning photos printed on a deck of playing cards and shared at the annual Municipal Association’s 2024 convention. Each community submitting photos will be entered for a chance to win a two-day pass to the convention.

Send submissions to Sue Bourdon at sbuordon@memun.org by noon April 1. JPG format is preferred.

A description of the photo and an explanation of its significance to the photographer’s community, region or state must be included. For more information, contact kdufour@memun.org or call 800-452-8786.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: