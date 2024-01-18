‘Doppler Doug’ promoted

Doug Eaton has been appointed to fill the operations manager vacancy at Public Services following Artie Ledoux’s retirement.

Eaton will also continue in his role as the city arborist.

“Doug has been an integral part of our team since June 1998,” Mayor Michael Foley said in announcing the appointment. “He began his service as a tree trimmer in the Parks and Cemeteries Department, then as an equipment operator in 2001.”

Foley praised Eaton’s “dependability, versatility and diligence” that allowed him to move up to operations supervisor in 2004.

As operations supervisor, Eaton designed and formed a team to install the city’s winter lights display.

“His commitment to excellence and innovative approach consistently supports the department in maintaining an aging infrastructure while balancing the wants and needs of the city. Doug is also Public Services’ featured host on social media as ‘Doppler Doug,’ providing valuable information about road conditions, storm cleanups, road construction, potholes and much more,” Foley said.

Eaton is also known as “Decoration Doug” for overseeing the city’s annual holiday light display.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 16, 1974, that the Ram Island Dance Company, owned by Millicent Monks and directed by Susan Sachs, was to perform for Westbrook Woman’s Club at Warren Memorial Library.

