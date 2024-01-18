I’ve been on a bit of a health kick lately and have done well with sticking to it. So far. I hope you’ll continue to follow along with me as I provide some nutritious, budget-friendly ideas and recipes.

For those who like a treat sometimes, we’ll have those, too. Even though I want to be more mindful with my health journey, I also am well aware that variety is the spice of life.

On a recent morning (the day after the big snow), I had the time to putter about in the kitchen while waiting for the snow squad to come shovel and plow me out. Knowing I would be going out into the windy weather to help (supervise) later, I wanted to be sure I ate a good breakfast.

I pulled eggs, veggies and turkey bacon out of the fridge and made a quick scramble with a generous helping of pea greens on the side. I know you like toast and baked goods for breakfast (as do I), but if you acclimate yourself to having some greens or other vegetables for that first meal of the day, you’ll soon be used to it, and perhaps even prefer it.

Having some cooked, chopped vegetables at the ready for breakfast is key, or you can saute some or all of them before adding your eggs to the pan.

Bacon is nice on the side, or you can dice it and add it to your scramble. I used uncured turkey bacon here, which is a nice substitute for the “real” thing. Finish with your favorite hot sauce if you desire, and you’ll have enough to feel full and fortified.

If you need something more, try these gluten-free waffles. Use gluten-free oats (only rolled or old-fashioned oats) and use bananas that are ripe but not mushy.

As an alternative, use oat flour, smoosh the bananas and combine all the ingredients with a hand mixer or wooden spoon.

These waffles are yummy topped with maple syrup (of course) or use honey, jam, fresh berries, nut butters or yogurt.

They can be made ahead and kept in an airtight container in the fridge. To reheat, simply toast for a minute or two until hot throughout. You can also freeze the waffles in freezer bags for up to 3 months and toast without thawing.

Enjoy this breakfast on a snow day and have fun mixing and matching some other veggies for your scramble – you can even have this meal for lunch or dinner. Stay safe and cozy out there.

Weekend Scramble

1/2 cup cooked sweet potatoes or purple sweet potatoes, diced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, diced

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

6 large eggs, stirred

Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

6 slices turkey or other bacon

1-2 cups pea shoots or other greens

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet and add sweet potato, bell pepper and red onion. Saute until soft or crisp (however you like them) over medium heat. Add tomatoes and continue to saute until they are heated through.

Stir in eggs and continue to stir until eggs are cooked, about 3 minutes. Serve with bacon and greens.

Yield: 2-3 servings

Banana oat waffles

1 cup rolled or old-fashioned oats

2 medium ripe bananas, chopped

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla, optional

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, optional

Pinch of salt

Place all the batter ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Generously spray a preheated waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray, then spoon a quarter- to a third-cup of the batter into the waffle iron. Allow to cook until golden brown and cooked through, approximately 7-10 minutes. Remove and place on a wire rack to cool for a few minutes before serving. Carefully remove the waffles and serve with toppings of your choice.

Yield: Will depend on the size of the waffles.

