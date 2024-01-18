Longtime Brunswick resident Claude Bonang was warmly welcomed to the Maine state Senate Chamber Tuesday morning and presented with a special legislative sentiment by Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mattie Daughtry, District 24. A legislative sentiment acknowledges and recognizes academic, athletic, civic, professional or service-related accomplishments.

Bonang is an author, musician and retired teacher who taught biology at Brunswick High School for 32 years. At 93 years old, Bonang is a local legend known for his ability to play saws, spoons and rhythm bones, one of the oldest man-made instruments. From 2014–2019, Bonang competed in the Brunswick Rotary “Midcoast Maine’s Got Talent” show, winning the 2014 competition for his performance of “Sweet Georgia Brown” on rhythm bones. In 2015, he won the Judge’s Award for his performance of “Darktown Strutters Ball” and “Bill Bailey.” He has also performed for People Plus for years.

“I am delighted to present Claude with a legislative sentiment that celebrates and recognizes his contributions,” Daughtry said in prepared remarks. “He shows no signs of slowing down, and we all are lucky that he can continue to put on a good show with the rhythm bones.”

Bonang was accompanied on Tuesday by several members of the Brunswick Rotary Club, including past and current club presidents. The special sentiment follows Bonang’s recent receipt of the distinguished Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award, which was presented by the president of the Brunswick Rotary. In this award, Bonang was recognized for his life of outstanding and sustained community service. In receiving the Paul Harris Fellow Award, he joins many notable figures, including former President Jimmy Carter, U.S. astronaut James Lovell and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk, who also received the award in their time.

As Bonang exited the Senate gallery, he caught the attention of staff and legislators as he regaled all with a short impromptu performance of his rhythm bones. To see Bonang play, go to YouTube and type “Claude Bonang plays the spoons” into the search bar.

