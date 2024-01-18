Mainely Character is now accepting applications for scholarships for Maine high school seniors graduating in 2024 and attending post-secondary schools. The goal is to award 12 scholarships at $5,000 each. Applications are due March 1.

Mainely Character awards scholarships to seniors who demonstrate courage, integrity, responsibility and concern for others. The 100% volunteer-run organization focuses solely on these four areas of character when determining awardees. Businesses and organizations throughout Maine have generously supported the Mainely Character scholarship since its inception in 2001.

For more information and to apply, visit mainelycharacter.org.

