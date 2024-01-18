The Mills administration on Thursday appointed a new director to oversee improvements in the state agency charged with protecting children from abuse and neglect.

Bobbi Johnson has been serving as acting director of the Office of Child and Family Services since Todd Landry resigned late last year amid mounting questions over his leadership. Landry faced intense criticism from lawmakers as they investigated the state agency in the wake of the deaths of four children within weeks of each other in 2021.

Johnson is a 20-year department veteran and will be tasked with reforming what employees have described as a toxic work culture that is causing high rates of turnover among caseworkers. Staffing shortages, high caseloads and forced overtime are negatively affecting abuse investigations and casework and adding to pressures on foster families, who are also leaving because of a lack of support from the department, especially for children with troubling behaviors.

The Department of Health and Human Services also announced Thursday that Johnson will launch a management review of the Child Welfare Division, over which she presided as associate director since 2015. And the department plans to restructure the Office of Behavioral health to better serve children and families.

Gov. Janet Mills and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Johnson’s experience, compassion and skill makes her the right person to lead the office.

“I welcome Director Johnson into her new role leading the Office of Child and Family Services. Director Johnson’s depth of experience, empathy, and compassion are central to our ongoing improvements to child welfare,” Mills said in a written statement. “These improvements will also include a restructuring of the Office to elevate its focus on child welfare while better aligning the delivery of important behavioral services for Maine children through the Office of Behavioral Health.”

Lambrew said the leadership change and initiatives announced Thursday are the result of feedback from staff, legislators and other partners.

Maine has one of the highest child maltreatment rates in the country and has been getting worse at prevented repeated mistreatment.

Lawmakers are considering a range of possible changes, including creating an inspector general to oversee the office and making OCFS its own department, so that its leader would hold a cabinet level position to better advocate for resources and reform.

They’re also looking at ways to better support caseworkers, increase access to community services for parents and child struggling with behavioral health issues, and better supporting foster families, especially those licensed to care for children with high needs.

“I’m honored to take the helm of the Office of Child and Family Services after 28 years working to improve the health and safety of Maine children,” Johnson said in a written statement. “I come to this role with deep gratitude for the opportunity to better help Maine families, a sense of urgency to meet the challenges we face, and a belief that with continued hard work and dedication, we can.”

This story will be updated.

