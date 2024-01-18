A new Maine Department of Transportation three-year work plan released Thursday includes $4.74 billion in bridge projects, port improvements and other investments.

The plan reflects increased infrastructure investments from both state and federal government — including more than $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Major projects include the reconstruction of Route 1 between Frenchville and Fort Kent ($27.7 million grant); safety and mobility improvements in North Windham ($31.2 million grant); and improvements to culverts and fish passage in Downeast Maine, central Maine and the Sandy River Watershed ($27 million grant). A $28 million grant will be used to design and build a hybrid ferry to carry passengers and cars between Lincolnville and Islesboro.

At the federal level, the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allowed the department of transportation to compete for special funding through discretionary grant programs and congressionally directed spending. That will nearly double the amount of federal funding Maine received before the law was passed.

And at the state level, Gov. Janet Mills and lawmakers unanimously supported a state highway fund budget last June that took a significant step toward addressing the chronic underfunding of transportation, according to MaineDOT. That law changes the highway fund to make it less reliant on fuel taxes and borrowing by using tax revenue from motor vehicle sales.

“We are grateful that policymakers came together, recognized the benefits of infrastructure investments and worked in a bipartisan way to deliver significant steps forward for transportation,” MaineDOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note said in a statement. “This will help MaineDOT continue a pivot from making do to making real progress.”

Van Note called the work plan “invigorating and uplifting.” It includes more bridge projects, village and downtown projects, transit and active transportation investments, port improvement and more adaptations to climate change, he said.

The work plan includes all capital projects and programs, maintenance and operations activities, planning initiatives and administrative functions for 2024, 2025 and 2026. It contains 2,672 individual work items.

The plan also invests more than $3 billion in roads and bridges, including $846.2 million for 267 bridge projects, $684 million for 285 miles of highway construction and rehabilitation, $678 million for 1,348 miles of preservation paving, and $618 million for highway and bridge maintenance and operations work.

Beyond roads and bridges, the plan includes $235.4 million in transit investments, $220 million for aviation, $205.8 million for capital freight projects and $165.5 million to support the development of ports and marine infrastructure.

According to MaineDOT, the work plans continues to advance the state’s efforts to combat climate change by supporting data-driven and practical work to reduce emissions in the transportation sector and increase infrastructure resiliency.

“Recent storms in Maine and beyond have caused devastation in so many communities, a start reminder of why we need to make transportation stronger and more resilient,” Maria Fuentes, executive director of Maine Better Transportation Association, said in a statement. “MBTA is hopeful that any increase in funding will translate into more investments for more durable infrastructure – more rebuilding and reconstruction of roads, bridges, tracks, culverts, and other needs. No longer can we rely on ‘patch and pray;’ the state needs to make significant investments in our aging infrastructure to meet the needs of today and the future or risk the peril of falling too far behind.”

Kelly Flagg, executive director of Associated General Contractors of Maine, said the organization is preparing to meet the demand for increased production by expanding the Maine Construction Academy.

“This programming will include pre-apprenticeship, apprenticeship and incumbent workforce up-skilling, will support growth of the construction and transportation workforce both now and into the future,” she said.

