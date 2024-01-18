Hazard pay in Portland will end just after noon on Thursday, seven days after Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of civil emergency because of a storm that battered the coast.

The declaration triggered the hazard pay provision in the city’s minimum wage ordinance, which states that the minimum wage will increase 1.5 times during states of emergency. That pushed minimum wage to $22.50 and to $11.25 for tipped workers. City employees are exempt from the ordinance.

Portland officials notified businesses Thursday morning that hazard pay will no longer by in effect when the state of civil emergency expires at 12:15 p.m.

The governor’s order allowed the state to marshal resources to assist communities that were hit hard by recent rain and flooding in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York counties. It also positioned the state to seek federal disaster relief funds.

Municipal officials cannot provide legal guidance on paying employees, the city’s notice stated, and any business owner with questions should consult an attorney.

