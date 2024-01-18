people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has promoted two employees. John Bentley has been promoted to senior vice president, chief information officer. Bentley graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington and is a certified information security manager. He has 13 years of prior experience working in information technology and security. Mark Jones has been promoted to CEO. Jones joined the bank in 1985 after graduating from the University of Southern Maine. He volunteers as a board member and treasurer of Shutterbugs4Charity; is a board member and vice-chair of Hospice of Southern Maine; and is trustee and treasurer of Saco United Baptist Church.

Kathryn Caiazzo has been promoted to regional vice president of sales for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. Caiazzo most recently led Anthem’s national account sales operations and strategy teams. Before joining Anthem, Caiazzo was a nurse at Maine Medical Center.

Attorney Stephen Sweatt was promoted to senior associate at Zerillo Law Firm. Sweatt has worked for the firm since graduating from law school in 2018. His practice includes criminal defense, family law and litigation matters. Sweatt is a member of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, where he serves on the Continuing Legal Education Committee.

NEW HIRES

James Patefield has been hired as the grants and data associate at The John T. Gorman Foundation. Patefield previously worked as a project associate at the Mitchell Institute. Patefield has a B.A. from Muhlenberg College and is currently pursuing a master of public policy, planning and management at the Muskie School at the University of Southern Maine.

Emily Ham Guerette has been hired at Fontaine Family, a real estate agency. Guerette is a Portland native who attended Deering High School. She graduated from Southern Maine Community College as a registered nurse.

Attorney Scott D. Dolan has been hired as a partner at Martin & Haddow. Dolan serves as president of the board of directors of the Peaks Island News. Prior to his legal career, he worked as a journalist, most recently as a staff reporter for the Portland Press Herald, covering the courts and legal affairs beat. He received his law degree from the University of Maine School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Boston University.

Stephanie Paquet has been hired as senior vice president, director of risk management at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. Paquet graduated from the University of Southern Maine, brings 20 years of experience in community banking and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Dufour Tax Group has hired four new employees since last October. Annie Moore was hired in October 2023. She earned her degree in criminal justice from the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Ethan Sawyer-Raymond was hired in November 2023. Sawyer-Raymond has an associate’s degree in business administration as well as an associate’s degree in liberal studies from Southern Maine Community College and a bachelor of science in business administration with a major in accounting from the University of Southern Maine. Joseph Mendell was hired in December 2023. He earned his BS in business administration with a focus in accounting at the University of Southern Maine. David Barry was hired in January. He has a BS in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Southern Maine.

Roslyn Soper has been hired at Flyte New Media as a junior digital marketer. Soper has a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing management and a minor in psychology from Husson University. While in college, Soper served as an account executive at One Circle Agency, the university’s student-run marketing agency, where she collaborated with local businesses to enhance their marketing strategies.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Paul McKee has been named president of the Maine Association of Realtors for 2024. McKee has held a Maine real estate license since 2003 and is a lead buyer specialist of The Hatcher Group with Keller Williams Realty in Portland. Previously, he was the Maine Association of Realtors president elect and first vice president. Currently, he serves on the board of directors for the Maine Real Estate Information System Inc., and serves as a director and member of the Major Investor Council for the National Association of Realtors.

GENERAL

SeniorsPlus has added three new members to its board of directors. The first is Nancy Ligertwood Allen, a retired educator who was the director of Franklin County Adult and Community Education. The second, Colleen Fournier, is a commercial loan officer at Androscoggin Bank. The final new member, Judy Rawlings, is a retired nonprofit professional and the former director of SAVES in Farmington.

Law firm Drummond Woodsum announces five new shareholders. Amanda Lynch has a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law, was an editor for the Maine Law Review and was a student attorney at the Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic. Stacey Caulk practiced environmental law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in Washington, D.C., and has a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. Chris Hatch graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in management and received a law degree from the University of Connecticut, where he was editor of the Connecticut Law Review. Erick Giles previously worked for the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, concentrating on American Indian property rights and tribal economic development. He received his law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. HariNarayan Grandy previously worked as an assistant city solicitor for the city of Wilmington, Delaware, and served as a program manager for the city of Providence, Rhode Island. Grandy earned a law degree from George Washington University Law School, where she served on the executive board of the Journal of Energy and Environmental Law.

