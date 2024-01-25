people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Meagan Calhoun has been promoted to area retail leader for KeyBank, Southern Maine. Calhoun joined KeyBank in 2020 as a personal banker in Key’s Landsdale, Pennsylvania, branch, and was promoted to branch manager in 2021. She also served as a co-chair of the bank’s Key4Women chapter in eastern Pennsylvania. Prior to joining the bank, she worked for Univest Bank in Pennsylvania, and also as an insurance sales representative with both Allstate and State Farm.

Jon Klerowski has been promoted to partner at PKF O’Connor Davies, an accounting, tax and advisory practice. Klerowski has over two decades of experience in financial reporting, forensic accounting, valuation and complex business litigation. He serves clients across a variety of sectors, including asset management, financial services, software, health care, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, insurance, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications. Klerowski is a published author and regularly contributes to the organization’s Thought Leadership series.

Stephen Sessler has been promoted to senior vice president at Partners Bank. Sessler joined the bank in 2019 as a senior retail banker.

Matthew Gamache has been promoted to chief operating officer at Competitive Energy Services. Gamache joined the company in 2014 and has since held positions including energy analyst, senior energy analyst, managing director of renewables, and vice president of analytics and operations. He holds a B.A. from Bowdoin College in government and environmental studies and a master’s of energy regulation and law from Vermont Law School.

Day One, a provider of substance use and mental health treatment services for adolescents and their families, has promoted Annie Akers to clinical manager, adolescent residential care. Since joining the agency in 2013, Akers has worked as a licensed clinical social worker and earned her alcohol and drug counselor and certified clinical supervisor licenses with Day One’s homeless youth program at Preble Street’s Teen Resource Center.

Machias Savings Bank has promoted two employees, Christine Cram and Lindsey Walker. After working with the bank for four years, Cram has been promoted to assistant vice president, business banker in the Portland market. Previously, Cram worked at Kennebunk Savings for 10 years and participated in Tour De Cure, Relay for Life, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and local rotary groups. Lindsey Walker has been promoted to branch manager at the Portland branch. She has worked at the bank since 2019, most recently as assistant branch manager. Walker volunteers her time with Our Place, a nonprofit organization in Portland supporting the healthy development of youth and families.

NEW HIRES

Meagen Belanger has been hired by Fontaine Family, a family-owned real estate agency based in Auburn. Belanger has a bachelor’s degree in higher education from Park University in Cherry Point, North Carolina, and graduated from Farmington High School. She also has a background in data analysis.

Day One has hired Dan Morin as its new director of community engagement. Morin brings more than two decades of government relations, communications and marketing experience. Morin was previously with the Maine Medical Association, and MaineHealth prior to the MMA.

Varney Agency, a Maine-founded insurance agency, has hired Vuthi Roeun as division leader for the New Jersey and New York City teams. Previously, Roeun was the assistant vice president at Cross Insurance.

Virgel Hammonds

The Aurora Institute, a national education innovation nonprofit, has hired Virgel Hammonds of Farmingdale as its next CEO. Hammonds most recently served as chief learning officer of KnowledgeWorks and sits on the Jobs for Maine Graduates executive board. He was previously superintendent of the RSU 2 school district.

APPOINTMENTS

The Maine Sheriffs Association elected its 2024-2026 roster of officers in a unanimous vote. Sheriff Scott Nichols, who began his law enforcement career in 1984, was elected president. Nichols has served in the Army as a paratrooper and in both the National Guard and Army Reserve. His public service continued at the state level as a Maine state trooper, a detective for the Maine State Police, and a cadre at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. In addition to Nichols, six other officers were selected for the MSA’s board of directors: Sheriff Troy Morton, of Penobscot County, was elected to the first vice president; Sheriff Scott Kane, Hancock County, as second vice president; Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett retained his seat as treasurer; Sheriff Barry Curtis of Washington County retained his seat as secretary; Sheriff Kevin Joyce of Cumberland County was elected as past president-at-large; and Sheriff Dale P. Lancaster of Somerset County as immediate past president.

The Maine College of Art & Design has appointed seven new board members. Daniel N. Crewe has been named emeritus trustee. Crewe is the president and chair of the Crewe Foundation, past chair of the University of Southern Maine Foundation, has served on the board of and is the former president of the ACLU of Maine, and served on the board of and is a member of the President’s Council of the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Alison Hildreth has been named emeritus trustee. Hildreth graduated from the BFA program at Maine College of Art & Design in 1976, and has art displayed in numerous permanent collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Brooklyn Museum, Farnsworth Art Museum, Portland Museum of Art, and the New York, Boston, and Portland public libraries. Paula Crane Lunder has been named emeritus trustee. Lunder and her husband, Peter, established the Lunder Foundation in 1988 to support educational, arts and health care organizations, with scholarship support of Maine students at the core of their philanthropy. Michael Boyson has been named trustee. Boyson has served on a committee of the Greater Portland United Way for 25 years and as president of the Center for Cultural Exchange; he currently serves on the board of directors at Portland Ovations and was chair from 2013 to 2015. Roberta March has been named trustee. March has a degree in fine arts from the Hampstead School of Art, has studied at the Glassell School of Art, and graduated from the Maine College of Art & Design’s MFA program. Marianna Pierce has been named trustee. Pierce has worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology since the early 2000s and currently serves as senior adviser to the vice president for human resources. Gimbala Sankare has been named trustee. Sankare has held a variety of positions including vice president and head of talent acquisition for the National Basketball Association, head of global talent acquisition and diversity at Wex, founder and CEO of StashUp, and is currently the head of human resources at Preti Flaherty in Portland.

