PROMOTIONS

Darci Hamm has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer at Norway Savings Bank. Hamm began her career with the Bank in 1999, and most recently served as executive vice president, senior retail banking officer. She has served on the Bank’s Culture Steering Committee and Culture Implementation Crew. Hamm has also served on the Norway Downtown board, as a volunteer with Junior Achievement and as a board member for hoMEworks, a nonprofit in Maine dedicated to consumer homebuyer education.

Tanya Verzoni has been promoted to vice president of human resources and talent development at New Dimensions Federal Credit Union. In her new role, she will oversee recruiting, onboarding, performance management, compensation analysis and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, among other things. Verzoni joined the Bank in 2017 as director of financial education and staff development.

Danielle R. Starr has been promoted to partner in the Family Law Group at Verrill. Starr has previously been named in The Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch,” Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars, and Boston Magazine’s Top Women Lawyers. She is also an active Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute adviser and was recently nominated to serve on the board of the Maine Association of Mediators.

Jason Theobald has been promoted to member at Curtis Thaxter. Theobald joined the Portland-based law firm in 2019 after practicing law in the Litigation Division of the Office of the Maine Attorney General and serving as a law clerk for the Maine Superior Court and the Maine Business and Consumer Docket.

Norway Savings Bank has promoted 11 employees: Talley Estes, Beth Garza, Jessica Lilly, Corey McEntyre, Christine McMann, Kerry Millett, Duncan Mixer, Dylan Mooney, Jennifer Piper, Brian Siebert and Shannon Smith. Estes joined the Bank in 1989 and has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial administration team lead. Garza joined the Bank in 2015 and has been promoted to assistant vice president, loan operations servicing assistant manager. Lilly joined the Bank in 2007 and has been promoted to vice president, applications analyst III. McEntyre joined the Bank in 2013 and has been promoted to assistant vice president, software engineer III. McMann joined the Bank in 2008 and has been promoted to vice president, applications analyst III. Millett joined the Bank in 2022 and has been promoted to vice president, facilities and purchasing manager. Mixer joined the Bank in 2021 and has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial lender. Mooney joined the Bank in 2019 and has been promoted to vice president, senior investment and treasury officer. Piper joined the Bank in 2018 and has been promoted to vice president, compliance and risk officer. Siebert joined the Bank in 2017 and has been promoted to vice president, commercial loan officer. Smith joined the Bank in 2017 and has been promoted to assistant vice president, CRM and marketing database specialist.

Bath Savings has promoted 16 employees. Candice Rinaldi has become executive vice president, retail lending. Elizabeth Rogers has become senior vice president, retail lending. Casey Bedard has become vice president, e-banking and branch operations. Michelle Dickinson has become vice president, human resources. Wendy Gilliam has become vice president, finance. Betsy Harrington has become vice president, compliance officer. Jean Libby has become vice president, senior mortgage loan officer. Megan Smith-Pinkham has become vice president, loan servicing. Stephanie Wagg has become vice president, administration. Sarah Winchenbach has become vice president, boothbay branch manager. Tyler Zamore has become vice president, senior mortgage loan officer. Sarah Grover has become assistant vice president, trust operations. Jenny Little has become assistant vice president, business e-banking. Erica May has become assistant vice president, bath manager. Katie Spiridakis has become assistant vice president, marketing. And Conor Sullivan has become facilities manager.

NEW HIRES

Russell Johnston has been hired as vice president, commercial services officer at Katahdin Trust. Johnston began his position at the Bank’s Schorbrough branch this past December. Additionally, he is on the board of directors for the Scarborough Soccer Club.

Andrei Vile has been hired as a realtor at Fontaine Family, Scarborough. In his previous job, Vile served as an investor services representative. He has a degree in psychology from Beloit College and is a Cheverus High School graduate.

Aleks Kazimierczak has been hired as director of assisted living at OceanView, Falmouth. Kazimierczak joined OceanView in 2012 and has held various titles, including evening nurse supervisor and nurse manager. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine.

Amy DesRoberts has been hired at Thornton Academy as the school’s new development associate and events coordinator. In addition to fundraising, DesRoberts will focus on community and alumni engagement, which includes growing Thornton’s annual auction, Hall of Fame celebration and annual Senior Alumni Reunion. Prior to joining the School, DesRoberts was a small business owner in Saco.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Jonathan Brogan has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, an association whose membership consists of distinguished alternative dispute resolution professionals who act as an impartial third party, providing civil and commercial conflict resolution. Brogan is also a partner and chair of the Norman Hanson and DeTroy’s litigation group and a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Premier Pools and Spas of Lewiston, a family-owned builder of gunite, vinyl liner, and fiberglass pools, was awarded 2023 National Builder of the Year – Small Market at the annual Premier Pools and Spas Awards Conference.

Nine Berman & Simmons attorneys have been named on the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 List: Craig Bramley, Michael T. Bigos, Travis Brennan, Susan A. Faunce, Charles Hehmeyer, Daniel Kagan, Elizabeth Kayetta, Jodi Nofsinger and Timothy Kenlan. Additionally, Kenlan is included among the Top 40 Under 40 for Civil Plaintiff law.

GENERAL

The Institute for Family-Owned Business has appointed three new board members, changed member titles and more. New member Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers is also a member of the National Association of Realtors and Maine Commercial Association of Realtors. New member Gary Bergeron is the founder and managing partner of The Breakwater Group, is also a certified private wealth advisor, a chartered retirement plans specialist SM and a qualified plan financial consultant. New member Christopher Wasileski of Sea Coast Management specializes in real estate development project management, approvals and design-build construction. The Institute has changed the title of four board members. Joe Capozza of Capozza Floor Covering Center will take over as chair of the IFOB, following Dottier Chalmers Cutter of Chalmers Insurance Group, who will move to past chair. Deirdre Wadsworth of Hardypond Construction will move to vice chair, and Jeff Messer of Messer Truck Equipment will become secretary. Continuing their roles are Jacques Santucci of Opus Consulting as the treasurer and David R. Ciullo of Career Management Associates as the HR liaison. General board members who will continue to serve include Joshua Ellis of Clark Insurance, Shae-Li Fendler of MEMIC, Laura Linscott of Richard Brothers Financial Services, Christopher Lynch of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Paula Mahony of Words@Work Inc., Shauna Miller of TD Bank, Katie Rooks of M&T Bank, Christopher R. Smith of Verrill, Lydia Swann of Steamboat Road Consulting and Seth Webber of BerryDunn. Finally, Lindsay Skilling of Gifford’s Ice Cream will move from the board to the advisory board after serving for 14 years.

The Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute has appointed five new members to its board of directors: Kenden Alfond, Erin Barry, Dr. Idella Glenn, Melissa Marcaurelle and Heather Shields. Alfond is a leadership coach for International Organizations and Psychotherapist and the founder of Jewish Food Hero. Barry is the chief executive officer at Means Wealth Management in Bangor, serves as a board member at Heart of Maine United Way and as a school board member at All Saints Catholic School. Glenn is the vice president for equity, inclusion, and community impact at the University of Southern Maine and also serves as a board member for United Way of Southern Maine and Maine Medical Center and as a member of the Maine Health Equity Advisory Council. Marcaurelle is the senior vice president of consumer banking operations at Bangor Savings Bank and has served as a judge for Greenlight Maine. Shields is the senior vice president and realtor at Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and co-founder of the Maine Women’s Project. Shields is also a long-standing member of the Institute’s Corporate and Individual Development Committees.

