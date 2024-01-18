The Sagadahoc County Republicans group is hosting a county caucus on Feb. 3 as an opportunity for all registered Republicans in the county to elect party officers and delegates. The caucus will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 3 at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.

This is a private event for registered Republicans only. Registration will be available at the door but will end at 9:30 a.m. Speakers include First Congressional District candidate Andrew Piantidosi and state GOP Vice Chairperson Samuel Bridges.

In the case of a weather delay, the caucus will be moved to Feb. 10 at the same time and place.

For more information, email sagadahoc.county.gop@gmail.com.

