The Oceanside High boys’ basketball team has agreed to ease up in games after the program received complaints about running up the score against its opponents, head coach Larry Reed said Friday.

“I don’t know who made the complaints or how the complaints happened, but there were complaints to the (Maine Principals’ Association) that we were winning a bit egregiously,” Reed said. “We were told we needed to ease off the throttle, and we’ll do that.”

The Mariners, a Class B title contender at 11-0 entering play Friday night, have averaged 94.6 points a game this season. They’ve scored at least 100 points in four games, which is rare in Maine high school basketball. Their latest victory was a 126-38 blowout of winless Belfast on Wednesday night in Rockland.

Reed said an MPA official contacted the school after it had received a complaint about the lopsided score.

MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham, citing school confidentiality policies, declined comment when reached Friday.

It is unclear what, if any, sanctions might be levied against the Oceanside team if its games remain lopsided. The Mariners’ average margin of victory is 42.1 points.

Advertisement

Reed said Oceanside Athletic Director Troy Smith addressed the situation Thursday with the team. Smith could not be reached immediately for comment.

“Our athletic director got us together (on Thursday) and said we have to take it down a step a little bit and find a way to make the games a little bit more competitive,” said Reed, whose team reached the Class B final last season. “There’s certainly ways we can do that. We don’t want to embarrass anyone. We’re not trying to run it up. We’re trying to achieve some individual goals along the way, in conjunction with some team goals. We’re doing the best we can, but it’s not always easy.”

Oceanside brothers Carter and Cohen Galley are each chasing scoring marks. Carter Galley is closing in on the school’s record for most points in a career, while Cohen Galley is closing in on 1,000 career points.

“They’re both well within striking distance,” Reed said. “We have people that might be up for player of the year (in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference) and even in the state. Again, we’re trying to help them achieve those awards, but at the same time, making sure we get them out when we can, make sure no one gets hurt. We do not try to embarrass anyone we play and we do not take any joy in any lopsided victories.”

Belfast Athletic Director Susan Robbins, in an e-mail to the Kennebec Journal, said she was disappointed with how Oceanside played the Class B crossover game Wednesday.

“The main issue for me is that starters continued to play into the fourth quarter, and the pressure and trap were still being utilized defensively,” Robbins wrote. “I later heard that there was a scoring record that was trying to be broken. It doesn’t pass the straight-faced test for me to run up a score to break a record. That score differential does not benefit either team. I was proud of the way our team handled a difficult situation.”

Advertisement

Robbins added that she voiced her concerns to Smith, the Oceanside athletic director, after the game.

“I discussed my concern with him and trusted him to handle this with the coach, team and community,” Robbins said. “We do not support any sanctions against Oceanside. I do expect that when we host them later this month, it will be a more respectable game for all those involved.”

The Mariners and Lions are scheduled to play again Jan. 30 in Belfast.

Oceanside has held opponents to an average of 52.5 points a game entering Friday night. It has also defeated two Class A North playoff contenders, Camden Hills (86-77 in overtime) and Cony (110-59).

Cony Athletic Director TJ Maines, a member of the MPA Basketball Committee, said he had no issue with how Oceanside played when the teams met opening night on Dec. 12 in Rockland.

“(Oceanside) played great,” Maines said. “They had 80 at the end of three quarters. They put their starters in for like, two minutes (in the fourth). Basically, if (Carter) Galley hadn’t scored 50 points he might have stayed in an extra minute, but he got his basket, no big deal. But they scored another 25 points (in the quarter) because their backups are good. It’s not OK for our team to say, ‘Hey, that’s not fair.’ Those kids need to be able to play, too, They practice all the time. It’s not like they’re pressing us (defensively) all over the place. Offensively, they just play fast, they execute, and they have a whole bunch of skilled players.”

Added Reed: “This is the best team I’ve ever coached, and I should be concerned about Xs and Os and the other team’s personnel and tendencies. Instead, I have to worry about, ‘am I getting this guy in for enough time? Am I making sure we’re taking this guy out at the right time?’ I’m being respectful to the other team and what they’re trying to do. How can I make it so it is more competitive?’ There are so many other questions that are swirling around, where in past years, all I had to worry about was, ‘hey, just worry about doing the best you can and get a (win).’ That’s just not the case of it, so far.”

Central Maine sports editor Bill Stewart contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: