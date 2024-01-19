Maddie Fitzpatrick scored 18 of her 25 points in the second half and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career, and Cheverus remained undefeated with a 62-44 win over Thornton Academy in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Friday night in Saco.

Fitzpatrick needed eight points to reach 1,000 and eclipsed the mark when she hit a long jumper from just to the left of the key with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter. The basket gave Cheverus (13-0) a 38-30 lead and started a 10-2 run that helped the Stags take control.

Cheverus, the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll, raced to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter. Thornton (7-5) answered with 10 straight points, cutting the deficit to 20-14 early in the second quarter, but Cheverus never relinquished its lead.

Addisen Sulikowski paced Thornton with 16 points.

GORHAM 53, SCARBOROUGH 35: The Rams (9-2) opened quickly with a 17-8 first-quarter advantage and led throughout in a victory over Red Storm (8-5) at Scarborough.

Ellie Gay paced Gorham with 24 points, including four buckets from 3-point range.

Caroline Hartley had 13 points for Scarborough.

SANFORD 58, MASSABESIC 37: Julissa McBarron got 11 of her 22 points in the first half to pace the Spartans (9-2) to a 32-10 advantage as they handled the Mustangs (2-9) in Sanford.

Paige Sevigny added 12 points for Sanford.

Massabesic’s Lydia Desrochers scored 16 points.

BIDDEFORD 49, PORTLAND 40: The Tigers (8-5) used a 23-6 second-quarter run to open a 30-14 halftime lead, then held off the Bulldogs (2-11) in Biddeford.

Hannah Smith led Biddeford with 14 points, Riley Langevin added 11 and Jordyn Crump tossed in 10.

Baleria Yugu paced Portland with 22 points.

MT. ARARAT 57, WESTBROOK 44: Cali Pomerleau dropped in 17 points to pace the Eagles (10-2) in a win over the Blue Blazes (4-10) at Westbrook.

Jenna Jensen added 15 points.

Hattie Clark scored 10 points for Westbrook.

WAYNFLETE 39, POLAND 30: Lauren McNutt-Girouard scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Flyers (9-2) broke away in the second half against the Knights (6-6) in Portland.

Lucy Hart finished with 10 points and Ayla Stutzman added seven for Waynflete, which outscored Poland 21-12 in the second half.

Althea Thornton led Poland with 14 points, aided by four 3-pointers.

GREELY 62, CAPE ELIZABETH 18: Abi Livingston scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers as the Rangers (6-7) beat the Capers (0-12) in Cumberland.

Lauren Hester added 11 points and Hannah Hussey had nine for Greely, which made 13 3-pointers.

Grace Callahan scored 12 points for the Capers.

BONNY EAGLE 61, NOBLE 21: Maddie Violette scored 14 points, and the Scots (3-9) cruised past the Knights (0-12) in Standish.

Lily Parker sank three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, while Dustie Michaud tossed in 10.

Grace Roberts had nine points for Noble.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 42, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 24: The Panthers (10-0) rolled out to a 22-9 halftime edge and downed the Seagulls (4-6) in Yarmouth.

Athena Gee led the attack with 22 points, connecting on six 3-pointers.

Sarah Davis paced Old Orchard Beach with 17 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 36, TRAIP ACADEMY 20: Emma Boulanger scored 20 points, and the Hawks (6-4) used a 13-0 second quarter to defeat the Rangers (0-11) in Hiram.

Maddie Rondeau tossed in 11 points for Traip.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 67, WINSLOW 26: Olivia Ball scored 14 points and Mariam DeLisle chipped in with 13 as the Eagles (8-4) handled the Raiders (1-9) in Winslow.

Lincoln led 21-4 after the first quarter.

Amara Rioux and Angeline Steeves each scored eight points for Winslow.

