WESTBROOK — Logan Dubuc and Nolan Greenleaf each scored 10 points to lead Mt. Ararat past Westbrook 42-37 in boys basketball action Friday.

The Eagles (6-6) used an 18-11 edge in the fourth quarter to overtake the Blue Blazes (3-9).

David Mbuyamba was the lone Westbrook player in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

FREEPORT 50, LAKE REGION 44: JT Pound scored 18 points as the Falcons (11-2) held off the Lakers (4-8) in Freeport.

Conner Smith added 11 points and Connor Slocum finished with 10 for Freeport, which built a 34-23 lead in the first half.

Jackson Libby scored 19 points, and Brock Gibbons made three 3-pointers for nine points for the Lakers.

TEMPLE 61, WISCASSET 52: Peyton Reckards had 15 points, 25 rebounds and three assists to lead the Bereans to the win in Wiscasset.

Nathan Corey added 21 points for Temple (5-5) while Gabe Young chipped in 10.

Jebar Garricks scored a game-high 25 points for Wiscasset (6-5) while Spencer Pinkham had 11.

MARANACOOK 81, LISBON 43: Keegan McClure’s 18 points led the Black Bears to the win in Lisbon.

McClure was one of four Maranacook (11-1) players to score in double digits. Brandon Chilton and Wyatt Folsom finished with 16 apiece, and Elijah Freeman had 12 points.

Keeghan Morrissette was Lisbon’s (1-11) top scorer with 16 points.

