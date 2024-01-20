Saturday, Jan. 20

Boys’ Basketball

• Carrabec 72, Vinalhaven 27

• Foxcroft Academy 49, Houlton 45

• Hampden Academy 84, Bangor 49

• Lee Academy 48, Central Aroostook 46

• Oxford Hills 57, Windham 42

• Calais at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Caribou at Hermon, 4:30 p.m.

• Central at Searsport, noon

• East Grand at Van Buren, 1 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Katahdin, noon

• Hall-Dale at Telstar/Gould, 2:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Rangeley, 11 a.m.

• John Bapst at Mt. Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Temple Academy, 12:30 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Piscataquis, noon

• Poland at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Orono, 2:30 p.m.

• Richmond at Wiscasset, 7 p.m.

• Shead at Greenville, 2:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Portland, 1 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Pine Tree Academy, 7 p.m.

• Woodland at Mattanawcook Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• York at Gray-New Gloucester, 2 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Carrabec 67, Vinalhaven 31

• Gray-New Gloucester 53, York 38

• Hampden Academy 44, Bangor 41

• Machias 57, Sumner 52

• Maranacook 46, Mountain Valley 37

• Marshwood 81, Noble 33

• Oxford Hills 41, Windham 23

• Boothbay at Dirigo, 2 p.m.

• Caribou at Hermon, 3 p.m.

• East Grand at Van Buren, 1 p.m.

• Fort Kent at Katahdin, 1:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Houlton, 2:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Telstar, 4 p.m.

• Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.

• Lisbon at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

• North Haven at Temple Academy, 11 a.m.

• Presque Isle at Old Town, 2:30 p.m.

• Richmond at Wiscasset, 5:30 p.m.

• Shead at Greenville, 1 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Kents Hill, 3 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Pine Tree Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Hampden/Nokomis 5, Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin 1

• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 5:50 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at York (Dover Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:10 p.m.

• Greely at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Ice Arena), 7:45 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Presque Isle, 5:15 p.m.

• Scarborough at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Cheverus/Windham 7, Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono 2

• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 7 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 6:15 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6 p.m.

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 3:20 p.m.

• York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 6:10 p.m.

Indoor Track

• KVAC: Lewiston, Mt. Ararat, Lincoln Academy, Cony, Nokomis, Belfast, at Bowdoin College, 9 a.m.

• SMAA: Biddeford, Bonny Eagle, Thornton Academy, Westbrook, at USM, 9 a.m.

• SMAA: Kennebunk, Marshwood, Massabesic, Noble, Sanford, at USM, noon

• SMAA: Cheverus, Deering, Portland, South Portland, at USM, 3 p.m.

• SMAA: Falmouth, Gorham, Scarborough, Windham, at USM, 6 p.m.

Swimming

• Freeport at Falmouth (Greely High), 10 a.m.

Wrestling

• Belfast, Cony, Massabesic, Mt. Blue, Nokomis at Edward Little, 9 a.m.

• Biddeford, Cheverus, Dirigo, Fryeburg Academy, Kennebunk, Mountain Valley, Wells at York, 9:30 a.m

• Calais, Ellsworth, Woodland, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Madison/Carrabec, 10 a.m.

• Ellsworth, Erskine Academy, Lincoln Academy, Piscataquis at Medomak Valley, 10 a.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Oxford Hills, Winslow at Messalonskee, 10 a.m.

• Portland/South Portland, Scarborough/Gorham, Windham at Deering, 9:30 a.m.

• Oceanside at Skowhegan, 8 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 22

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

• Bucksport at Caribou, 5:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, 1:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Old Town at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

• Richmond at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bucksport at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Calais at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.

• East Grand at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

• Easton at Southern Aroostook, 4:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, noon

• John Bapst at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Mt. Abram, 5 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Shead, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.

• Richmond at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

• Stearns at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar at Sacopee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Falmouth at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 7 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7:20 p.m.

Wrestling

• Dirigo, Mt. Blue, Winslow at Oxford Hills, 5 p.m.

