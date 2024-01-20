Saturday, Jan. 20
Boys’ Basketball
• Carrabec 72, Vinalhaven 27
• Foxcroft Academy 49, Houlton 45
• Hampden Academy 84, Bangor 49
• Lee Academy 48, Central Aroostook 46
• Oxford Hills 57, Windham 42
• Calais at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Caribou at Hermon, 4:30 p.m.
• Central at Searsport, noon
• East Grand at Van Buren, 1 p.m.
• Fort Kent at Katahdin, noon
• Hall-Dale at Telstar/Gould, 2:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Rangeley, 11 a.m.
• John Bapst at Mt. Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Temple Academy, 12:30 p.m.
• Penquis Valley at Piscataquis, noon
• Poland at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.
• Presque Isle at Orono, 2:30 p.m.
• Richmond at Wiscasset, 7 p.m.
• Shead at Greenville, 2:30 p.m.
• South Portland at Portland, 1 p.m.
• St. Dominic at Pine Tree Academy, 7 p.m.
• Woodland at Mattanawcook Academy, 1:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• York at Gray-New Gloucester, 2 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Carrabec 67, Vinalhaven 31
• Gray-New Gloucester 53, York 38
• Hampden Academy 44, Bangor 41
• Machias 57, Sumner 52
• Maranacook 46, Mountain Valley 37
• Marshwood 81, Noble 33
• Oxford Hills 41, Windham 23
• Boothbay at Dirigo, 2 p.m.
• Caribou at Hermon, 3 p.m.
• East Grand at Van Buren, 1 p.m.
• Fort Kent at Katahdin, 1:30 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Houlton, 2:30 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Telstar, 4 p.m.
• Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.
• Lisbon at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
• Monmouth Academy at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
• North Haven at Temple Academy, 11 a.m.
• Presque Isle at Old Town, 2:30 p.m.
• Richmond at Wiscasset, 5:30 p.m.
• Shead at Greenville, 1 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Kents Hill, 3 p.m.
• St. Dominic at Pine Tree Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Fryeburg Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Hampden/Nokomis 5, Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin 1
• Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard at Thornton Academy (Biddeford Ice Arena), 5:50 p.m.
• Cheverus/Yarmouth at York (Dover Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:10 p.m.
• Greely at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.
• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Ice Arena), 7:45 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Presque Isle, 5:15 p.m.
• Scarborough at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Cheverus/Windham 7, Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono 2
• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 7 p.m.
• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 6:15 p.m.
• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6 p.m.
• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 3:20 p.m.
• York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 6:10 p.m.
Indoor Track
• KVAC: Lewiston, Mt. Ararat, Lincoln Academy, Cony, Nokomis, Belfast, at Bowdoin College, 9 a.m.
• SMAA: Biddeford, Bonny Eagle, Thornton Academy, Westbrook, at USM, 9 a.m.
• SMAA: Kennebunk, Marshwood, Massabesic, Noble, Sanford, at USM, noon
• SMAA: Cheverus, Deering, Portland, South Portland, at USM, 3 p.m.
• SMAA: Falmouth, Gorham, Scarborough, Windham, at USM, 6 p.m.
Swimming
• Freeport at Falmouth (Greely High), 10 a.m.
Wrestling
• Belfast, Cony, Massabesic, Mt. Blue, Nokomis at Edward Little, 9 a.m.
• Biddeford, Cheverus, Dirigo, Fryeburg Academy, Kennebunk, Mountain Valley, Wells at York, 9:30 a.m
• Calais, Ellsworth, Woodland, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Madison/Carrabec, 10 a.m.
• Ellsworth, Erskine Academy, Lincoln Academy, Piscataquis at Medomak Valley, 10 a.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Oxford Hills, Winslow at Messalonskee, 10 a.m.
• Portland/South Portland, Scarborough/Gorham, Windham at Deering, 9:30 a.m.
• Oceanside at Skowhegan, 8 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 22
Boys’ Basketball
• Ashland at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.
• Bucksport at Caribou, 5:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, 1:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at MCI, 7 p.m.
• Old Town at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
• Richmond at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.
• St. Dominic at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bucksport at Orono, 7 p.m.
• Calais at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.
• East Grand at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.
• Easton at Southern Aroostook, 4:30 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, noon
• John Bapst at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• MCI at Mt. Abram, 5 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Shead, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Town at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.
• Richmond at Buckfield, 5 p.m.
• Stearns at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar at Sacopee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Traip Academy at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.
• Falmouth at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 7 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brunswick at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7 p.m.
• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7:20 p.m.
Wrestling
• Dirigo, Mt. Blue, Winslow at Oxford Hills, 5 p.m.
