Maine’s former Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas announced Friday that she plans to run against Sen. Angus King for his U.S. Senate seat this fall.

In an interview with conservative radio host Ray Richardson on WLOB, Kouzounas said she decided to join the race after Sen. Susan Collins called her and encouraged her to run. She discussed the decision with her family and within a day decided to enter.

“To have a senator go unopposed is terrible,” said Kouzounas in the interview. She also said she thinks Mainers needs another woman representing them.

She emphasized her experiences as a veteran, a small business owner and a life-long Mainer.

“I look up to Senator Collins, she’s done so much for our state,” Kouzounas told Richardson in the interview.

Though he is an independent, King caucuses with Democrats. King, age 79, was first elected to the Senate in 2012. Prior to his Senate career, he served as governor from 1995 to 2003. King registered 60% approval in a national poll last year, making him the nation’s fifth-most popular senator. The 79-year-old has said this will likely be his last congressional run.

Kouzounas entered politics with a failed Maine House of Representatives run in in 2012, she remained active in state republican politics before becoming chair of the party in 2017. She was ousted from that role in 2022 after a tough election cycle for republicans.

She said in the radio interview Friday that she is working on putting together a team and plans to be in York County over the weekend collecting signatures to officially make it on the ballot.

David Costello, a 62-year-old Brunswick Democrat, entered the race last April, becoming the first challenger. Costello said at the time that he’s not really running against King, whom he called “a very intelligent, thoughtful person,” but said he is entering the contest as an “extreme long shot” because he wants to promote what he calls a reform agenda that would modernize the country’s government.

King has yet to formally announce his re-election campaign but has been active on his campaign website, Independent for U.S. Senate Angus 2024, since last May.

King had said during his 2018 re-election campaign that it would be his final six-year term.

This story will be updated.

