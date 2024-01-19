BRUNSWICK – James “Jim” Patrick Fallon, Jr., of Brunswick, passed away on the morning of Dec. 25, 2023, at the age of 83. He died peacefully in his sleep and spent his last days with family by his side.
Jim was born in Boston, Mass. on March 24, 1940, to James P. Fallon, Sr. and Alice (Hird) Fallon. A graduate of Boston Technical High School and Mass Bay Community College, he worked for General Electric Aviation in Lynn, Mass. for 30 years, retiring as a Systems Analyst in 1999. For most of his career he lived with his family in Beverly, Mass.
Jim will be remembered as an avid reader and strong tennis, bridge, and chess player. He fulfilled a longtime dream of retiring to Maine when he and his wife Diana moved to Bridgton in 2005. While living there for 15 years, he enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and volunteering with the Bridgton Hospital Guild and Bridgton Library.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diana (Kroemer) Fallon; sons Jonathan and James C. Fallon, daughter, Cynthia Lingamfelter and her husband Christopher; brother, William Fallon and his wife Jacqueline; and granddaughters Paris, Nina, and Charlize Lingamfelter.
A private memorial service will be planned at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
CHANS Home Health
and Hospice
60 Baribeau Dr.
Brunswick, ME 04011
or the Alzheimer’s Association
