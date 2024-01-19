BRUNSWICK – Joanne Alexander, 85, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick.

She was born Oct. 13, 1938 in Brunswick, the daughter of Ralph and Christine Holbrook Miller. She attended Cundy’s Harbor School, then graduated from Brunswick High School. Joanne married Robert Alexander after meeting in high school and raised their family in Cundy’s Harbor.

She worked as a bartender at the Chuck Wagon for many years until its closing. Joanne was a social butterfly who loved people and was a strong, independent woman. She was part of the Red Hat Organization with whom she went out to lunch, shopping and to the casinos.

Joanne loved her family, always concerned about their well-being.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Dianna Kelly Alexander Smith; and her sister, Judy Miller Briggs.

She is survived by her daughter, Allison Brassard; four grandchildren, Nicholas Gilliam, Jason Gilliam, Jenna Holbrook, and Ryan Holbrook; four great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Miller; and niece, Lisa Briggs.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

