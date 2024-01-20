PORTLAND – Betty Jean “BJ” Robbins, 93, passed away on Jan. 14, 2024 at The Cedars in Portland.

BJ was born on Oct. 10, 1930 in Kansas City, Mo. to parents A. Raymond Holden and Dorothy Whitaker Holden

She is survived by sons Jeffrey and Scott; grandchildren Benjamin and Alison Schnapp, Gianriccardo Poli-Schnapp and Alexander Gough-Schnapp; great-grandchildren Holden, Adelaide and Sydney Schnapp; and sister, Margo Chipman.

Predeceased by son, Tom; husband, Joseph Robbins and ex-husband, John Schnapp.

Services will be announced at a later date.

A complete obituary can be read at the Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Portland, website.

