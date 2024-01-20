Lucy Johnson scored four straight goals during a seven-minute span of the second period, and Cheverus/Windham won a clash of girls’ hockey contenders, cruising to a 7-2 victory Saturday against the Penobscot Pioneers at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Penobscot grabbed the lead less than two minutes into the game on a goal by Jordin Williams, but Caroline Rousseau tied the game midway through the first period when she poked in the rebound of a Johnson shot. Rousseau scored again in the final minute of the period, putting the Stags (12-1) ahead for good.

Johnson took over in the second period as the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll broke the game open. He final three goals were just over a minute apart.

Maddie Doherty made it 7-1 early in the third period. Paige Oakes got a late goal for Penobscot (11-3), ranked No. 3 in the Varsity Maine poll.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

GRAY NEW-GLOUCESTER 71, YORK 57: Nate Hebert scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half and sparked a 21-5 run in the second quarter as the Patriots (11-1) took control in a win over the Wildcats (11-2) in Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester trailed 16-11 after one quarter but opened the second quarter with 10 straight points and eventually stretched their advantage to 32-21 by halftime.

Aidan Hebert helped the Patriots maintain their lead, putting in 18 of his 24 points in the second half.

Ryan Cummins led York with 14 points. Reece MacDonald and Derek Parsons each scored 12.

WINDHAM 57, OXFORD HILLS 42: Blake McPherson and Creighty Dickson each scored 12 points for the Eagles (12-1) in a win over the Vikings (4-8) in Paris.

Holden Shaw tallied 14 points for Oxford Hills. Brady Delamater had 11.

POLAND 56, OAK HILL 44: Damon Martin led the Knights (2-10) with 25 points in a win over the Raiders (2-10) in Wales.

Eli Desmond scored 26 points for Oak Hill.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MARSHWOOD 81, NOBLE 33: Isabelle Tice led the Hawks with 22 points and six steals, and Sarah Theriault scored 15 points as the Hawks (6-7) defeated the Knights (0-13) in South Berwick.

Ashley Merchant tallied 15 points for Noble.

OXFORD HILLS 41, WINDHAM 23: Ella Pelletier paced the Vikings (6-5) with 24 points in a win over the Eagles (4-7) at Windham.

Marley Jarvais led Windham with seven points.

LEAVITT 54, CAPE ELIZABETH 28: Gabrielle Smith scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half as the Hornets (5-8) grabbed a 22-6 advantage and downed the Capers (0-13) in Cape Elizabeth.

Caitlyn McCoy made four 3-pointers and also finished with 18 points for Leavitt.

Grace Callahan led Cape Elizabeth with 15 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 53, YORK 38: An 11-0 run in the first quarter helped the Patriots (11-2) take control early gains the Wildcats (8-5) in Gray.

Izzy Morelli led Gray-New Gloucester with 19 points. Ella Kenney and Alexandra Portas each added nine.

Nya Avery scored 10 points for York.

This roundup will be updated.

