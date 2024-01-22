Monday, Jan. 22
Boys’ Basketball
• Ashland at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.
• Bucksport at Caribou, 5:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, 1:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at MCI, 7 p.m.
• Old Town at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
• Richmond at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.
• St. Dominic at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bucksport at Orono, 7 p.m.
• Calais at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.
• East Grand at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.
• Easton at Southern Aroostook, 4:30 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.
• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, noon
• John Bapst at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.
• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6 p.m.
• Mattanawcook Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• MCI at Mt. Abram, 5 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.
• Narraguagus at Shead, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Town at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.
• Richmond at Buckfield, 5 p.m.
• Stearns at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar at Sacopee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Traip Academy at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.
• Falmouth at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 7 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brunswick at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7 p.m.
• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7:20 p.m.
Wrestling
• Dirigo, Mt. Blue, Winslow at Oxford Hills, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor at Windham, 6 p.m.
• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.
• Brunswick at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.
• Central at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
• Deering at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Madawaska, 6 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• Gardiner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
• Maranacook at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Falmouth, 7 p.m.
• Massabesic at Freeport, 7 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Belfast, 6:30 p.m.
• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at South Portland, 7 p.m.
• North Haven at Wiscasset, 2 p.m.
• Orono at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Edward Little, 7 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 6:30 p.m.
• Penquis Valley at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Scarborough at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.
• Valley at Temple Academy, 7 p.m.
• Washburn at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.
• Washington Academy at Old Town, 7 p.m.
• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Wells at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.
• Westbrook at Biddeford, 7 p.m.
• Woodland at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
• York at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 5 p.m.
• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Biddeford at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at South Portland, 5:30 p.m.
• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Wells, 6 p.m.
• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.
• Cony at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Deering at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Madawaska, 4:30 p.m.
• Edward Little at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Falmouth at Marshwood, 6 p.m.
• Freeport at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.
• Gorham at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Greely at Brunswick, 6 p.m.
• Lake Region at York, 6:30 p.m.
• Lawrence at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Lewiston at Cheverus, 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6 p.m.
• Nokomis at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Wiscasset, 12:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 5 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.
• Poland at St. Dominic, 5:30 p.m.
• Sanford at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Valley at Temple Academy, 5:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Fort Fairfield, 6 p.m.
• Washburn at Wisdom, 7 p.m.
• Waterville at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Winslow at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Messalonskee (Kents Hill), 6 p.m.
• Old Town/Orono at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.
