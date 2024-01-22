Monday, Jan. 22

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Southern Aroostook, 6 p.m.

• Bucksport at Caribou, 5:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, 1:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Old Town at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

• Richmond at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Traip Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bucksport at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Calais at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.

• East Grand at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

• Easton at Southern Aroostook, 4:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Maranacook, 6:30 p.m.

• Islesboro at Vinalhaven, noon

• John Bapst at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Lee Academy at Schenck, 6 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Mt. Abram, 5 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Shead, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Foxcroft Academy, 7 p.m.

• Richmond at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

• Stearns at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar at Sacopee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Falmouth at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 7 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brunswick at Cheverus/Windham (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7 p.m.

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7:20 p.m.

Wrestling

• Dirigo, Mt. Blue, Winslow at Oxford Hills, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor at Windham, 6 p.m.

• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• Brunswick at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Cony, 6:30 p.m.

• Central at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

• Deering at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Madawaska, 6 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Katahdin, 6:30 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Falmouth, 7 p.m.

• Massabesic at Freeport, 7 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Belfast, 6:30 p.m.

• Morse at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at South Portland, 7 p.m.

• North Haven at Wiscasset, 2 p.m.

• Orono at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 6:30 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Scarborough at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Jonesport-Beals, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Temple Academy, 7 p.m.

• Washburn at Wisdom, 5:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Wells at Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

• Westbrook at Biddeford, 7 p.m.

• Woodland at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

• York at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Windham, 4:30 p.m.

• Bangor Christian at Searsport, 5 p.m.

• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at South Portland, 5:30 p.m.

• Brewer at Hampden Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Wells, 6 p.m.

• Caribou at Houlton, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Deering at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Madawaska, 4:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Falmouth at Marshwood, 6 p.m.

• Freeport at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

• Gorham at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

• Lake Region at York, 6:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Lewiston at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6 p.m.

• Nokomis at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Wiscasset, 12:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, 5 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Sacopee Valley, 5 p.m.

• Poland at St. Dominic, 5:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Valley at Temple Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Fort Fairfield, 6 p.m.

• Washburn at Wisdom, 7 p.m.

• Waterville at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Waynflete at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Winslow at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Messalonskee (Kents Hill), 6 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

